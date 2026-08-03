Bravo Reveals August 2026 Lineup Ahead of ‘RHUGT: Roaring 20th’ Premiere

August is shaping up to be one of Bravo’s busiest months of the year.

The network’s August 2026 lineup features returning favorites, reunion episodes and the highly anticipated premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” Viewers can also catch new episodes of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” “The Valley,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Next Gen NYC” and “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.”

Whether you’re planning your weekly watch list or making room for the newest Housewives adventure, here’s everything coming to Bravo this month.

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’ Premieres This Month

Play

The biggest addition to Bravo’s August schedule arrives on Aug. 9 with the debut of season 6 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” titled “Roaring 20th.”

Created to celebrate the “Real Housewives” franchise’s 20th anniversary, the new season brings together Housewives from across the Bravo universe.

The core cast includes Vicki Gunvalson from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Luann de Lesseps from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and Lisa Barlow from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Bravo says the season will also feature appearances from more than 80 past and present Housewives throughout the anniversary celebration.

Mondays Feature ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ and ‘The McBee Dynasty’

Monday nights begin with “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Captain Sandy Yawn returns alongside chief stew Aesha Scott, bosun Nathan Gallagher and deckhand Joe Bradley aboard the M/Y Akira One. New crew members include chef Joy Lefaucheur, stews Gen Lillie, Kayley Smith and Kat Johnston, plus deckhands Cooper Dawson and Luke Brumer.

Play

At 9 p.m. ET, “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” season 3 follows the McBee family through another chapter of life on the ranch.

This season’s cast includes Steven McBee Jr., Cole McBee, Jesse McBee, Kacie Adkison, Alli McBee, Kristi McBee, Galyna Saltkovska, Masha Petrova, Allie Eklund and Brayden McBee.

Each Monday concludes with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Play

Tuesdays and Wednesdays Bring Housewives From Across the Pond and Next Generation Drama

Tuesday nights belong to Bravo’s newest international franchise.

“The Real Housewives of London” season 1 airs at 8 p.m. ET, beginning Aug. 4 with back-to-back episodes before settling into its regular time slot.

Wednesday starts with “The Valley” season 3 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “The Valley After Show.” Reunion Part 3 airs on Aug. 19.

Play

At 9 p.m. ET, “Next Gen NYC” season 2 continues with new episodes and its companion after show.

The cast includes Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy and Charlie Zakkour as they navigate life in New York City.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” follows both nights.

Thursdays Spotlight ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Play

Thursday nights remain dedicated to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20.

The milestone season celebrates the franchise’s 20th anniversary and features Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti.

Vicki Gunvalson also returns as a Housewife, while newcomer Carmella Garcia joins the cast.

New episodes air at 8 p.m. ET before “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Sundays Close Out the Week With Atlanta and RHUGT

Play

Sunday nights begin with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 17. Reunion Part 3 airs on Aug. 23.

Beginning Aug. 9, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” joins Sunday’s lineup, bringing together some of the franchise’s biggest names for the anniversary event.

The new season is expected to be one of Bravo’s biggest premieres of the summer as the network celebrates two decades of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

As always, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” rounds out the evening.