‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Kristi McBee Hints Season 3 Could Be the Family’s Final Chapter

Season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” is still airing on Bravo, but one member of the McBee family has fans wondering whether it could be the show’s final season.

In a recent TikTok caption, Kristi McBee suggested she and her family may be ready to step away from reality television following months of online drama involving her son, Steven McBee Jr., his former girlfriends Allie Eklund and Calah Jackson, and the rest of the family.

Kristi McBee Says Family Is Ready to Leave the Public Eye

Responding to fans on TikTok, Kristi thanked supporters before explaining why she feels it may be time for her family to move on.

“My family and I truly appreciate all of the love and support from the ones that have been loyal, kind, and have shown grace,” she wrote.

She then addressed the recent criticism surrounding Steven and his relationships.

“Between the relentless smear campaign on Steven from the two ex’s, who can’t seem to move on, and then them going after my daughter in law [Kacie Adkison] who’s 8 months pregnant, on top of the cruelty of a lot of the bravo audience, I’ve had enough.”

Kristi also expressed concern that the attention could eventually extend to younger members of the family.

“Are they going to go after my granddaughters next? That’s when my gloves would come off. I never needed this or wanted this and it’s time for my family to enjoy our lives and be out of the public eye.”

She ended the message by suggesting the family’s reality television journey may be nearing its conclusion.

“A&C need to find another ride to hop on cause this one is over! But again much love to our supporters.”

Steven McBee Jr.’s Relationships Have Sparked Drama Away From ‘The McBee Dynasty’

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Kristi’s comments come as season 3 continues to document the early days of Steven’s relationship with Allie.

The couple dated for approximately six months before ending their relationship in April. Before dating Allie, Steven was in a relationship with Calah during season 2 of the series.

The current season has also generated discussion after Steven revealed he kept a written list describing the qualities he wanted in a future wife.

Following the episode, Calah shared her reaction in the comments section online.

“Oh if the bed was made wrong he would make me fix it. Had to sneak any sweet treats bc god forbid a girl wants a little snack. Also S2 I worked full time, filmed the show full time, was in real estate school, and was doing social media on the side and was somehow a gold digger, glad y’all can finally see what I dealt with!!!!” she wrote.

Allie also commented on the discussion.

“Girl I knew when he started timing my phone calls with friends after 3 months something was wrong.”

Steven McBee Jr. and Kristi Responded to the Criticism

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Steven later defended himself and the list in a Facebook post, saying he was simply looking for compatibility in a long-term relationship.

“I stand by that document, I don’t want to casually date. I don’t want to waste time with people that don’t live the lifestyle I want to live, that don’t have the same morals and character traits I’m looking or and I try to live myself. It doesn’t make someone a bad person if they don’t have what I’m looking for, it just doesn’t make them for me.”

Kristi also defended her son while responding to comments about Allie.

“We all got played by her. Doesn’t everyone see how she knew to act the complete opposite of Calah. She knew to play me like I was her best friend,” she wrote.

“We all thought this was real. We didn’t know we literally had a paid actress on the show.”

Bravo has not announced whether “The McBee Dynasty” has been renewed for season 4, and Kristi’s comments do not confirm the series is ending. However, her statement has fueled speculation about the future of the Bravo series.