Allie Eklund Says Plans For ‘Future Kids’ Helped With Steven McBee Jr. Breakup

When Allie Eklund and Steven McBee Jr. called it quits, there was a lot attached to the breakup. The way it went down was in its own category, and public, and they were pretty serious as well. To add to things, their relationship was going to be displayed on Season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.” That was also one of the reasons Eklund wanted the relationship to end. She had her future on her mind.

“When I think about my future kids, that is what keeps me going,” Eklund told Us Weekly. “There’s nothing I miss about that relationship or look back and want again, or in the future that we had planned, because I refuse to put my kids through some of the experiences that I was experiencing behind closed doors, and that’s what — that’s the only reason why I’m able to say no,” she continued. “There were things that I was putting up with myself privately that I chose to protect him on.”

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The Breakup Heard ‘Round Instagram

The breakup was seen all over social media when allegations of Eklund cheating at the country music festival, Stagecoach, came to light. McBee Jr. posted on his Instagram stories saying he had received messages from someone after they allegedly spotted his then-girlfriend with another man.

He then posted more about the situation to which Eklund denied such cheating allegations. She shared a statement on social media.

“This is really sad to see, and I’m genuinely at a loss for words,” she wrote. “Posting everything online before we talked is extremely disheartening and extremely unfair, considering I’ve protected Steven many times during the course of our relationship.”

Allie Eklund Takes Time to Reflect on Relationship

Now that the relationship is over, Eklund’s had some time to reflect.

“But when I, after this has been brought to light, and I’m watching this play back and remembering, you know, some of the bad that did outweigh the good — in no world would I want my kids to experience some of the things that I did.

“If it would have been up to me, I would have protected him. And I did choose to protect him in multiple scenarios throughout our relationship, where I had found text messages and gotten messages and phone calls, and things were said to me,” she continued. “You know, he had said things to me and treated me a certain way, and I continued to protect him. So when he chose to bring this last fight to the internet … the vulnerability that came from that experience has ended up leading me to [a] connection with women around the world that I couldn’t have imagined.”

She added there’s only so much someone can do “from afar,” but when it’s a pattern, she encourages women to walk away.

“And I have, which has been crazy,” Eklund said. “That people have communicated that this has impacted them in that way, I never could have imagined that, and for that, I’m thankful for the experience.”