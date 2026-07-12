Jack Wagner Recalls the Wild Time Fans Chased Him Through Streets as a Young Heartthrob: Video

As an actor with over 45 years of being on-screen, Jack Wagner, 66, has seen his fair share of fans wanting to vie for his attention.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the 2026 American Century Champion tournament on Saturday, July 11, Wagner dished on the days when fans would chase after him as a young Hollywood star.

When ET asked what it was like when “everybody was following you around and chasing you,” the “When Calls the Heart” actor said that most importantly, he was thankful to have grown such a large fanbase who wanted to show their support.

“Yeah. You know, I think the older you get, it’s, it’s such a blessing to have had that window of celebrity, you know? And so that’s how I feel about it,” Wagner stated.

Jack Wagner Recalls Fans Chasing Him

ET also asked if he had advice for Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, who the reporter noted have come into a larger audience since the Chiefs player began dating Taylor Swift.

“I think these guys are well-grounded. I know them both,” Wagner said. “They’re really good guys, you know, and that’s the key to it.”

While also on the green at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada, Wagner expressed how much he’s enjoyed being on Hallmark Channel’s “WCTH” for 13-going-on-14 seasons.

“So grateful to, you know, have this run on that, that show, and with that network,” Wagner said. “And Lori Loughlin’s coming back to the show this year, which is awesome. She’s terrific. So looking forward to season 14.”

The actor went on to share how filming a new “WCTH” season each year reminds him of what it felt like to return to school as a kid after summer break.

“It’s like you’re going back to school from summer. That’s what it feels like getting back to the set on ‘When Calls the Heart.’ You know? We’re all kind of pinching ourselves,” he said.

“It’s just got this really great family-friendly audience that just loves this little show,” Wagner added.

Jack Wagner Confirms ‘WCTH’ Season 14 Film Schedule

The Hallmark star also confirmed that filming “WCTH” season 14 will begin in August and wrap in November.

Although filming won’t begin until a few weeks from now, cast fittings have already started. Ava Grace Cooper, Miranda MacDougall, and Pascale Hutton have all been featured on the “WCTH” Instagram in videos of them trying on their character costumes.

“We’re back at it!” the show’s IG handle captioned a clip of Hutton on July 9 as she transitioned into her character Rosemary Coulter.

As Wagner mentioned in his interview with ET, Lori Loughlin will be stepping back into her role as Abigail Stanton. Loughlin’s character was written out of the “WCTH” script after season 6 in 2019 when she was indicted in March for the college admissions scandal involving her and Mossimo Giannulli’s two daughters. Isabella and Olivia.

With no cast exits having been mentioned since the conclusion of season 13, those who are expected to return — as well as old, favorite faces — will likely be on set when filming picks back up next month.