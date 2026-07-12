PHOTO: Drew Scott Shares Throwback Photo That Has Fans Doing a Double Take

“Property Brothers” fans can usually tell Drew and Jonathan Scott apart, despite them being identical twins. However, during a recent throwback photo dump, HGTV fans were convinced that Drew confused ~himself~ with his twin brother.

Drew vs Jonathan

Drew took to social media earlier this week to share a series of headshots from throughout his decades-long career.

“Who knew headshots could tell a life story. The first one booked me my very first commercial in high school. The last one was an editorial shoot last year,” he captioned the post. “A few more wrinkles and a lot more hair on the face. Memories and reminders I need to up my skincare routine. Lol”

The photos appeared to be in chronological order, though they were unmarked or labeled. However, it was one photo in particular that caught fans’ attention.

“I think you accidentally posted one of @jonathanscott 😂😂😂” one fan commented.

“Yes agreed #number 3 does look 👀 more like your twin…than it does you !!! Definitely,” another responded.

“That’s exactly what I came here to say!! 😂” a third fan chimed in.

“Agree #3 is just like Jonathan,” yet another fan wrote.

Another follower added, “I thought it was Jonathan at first. I don’t think y’all look identical but the first 3 pics boy y’all do.”

“Did you and Jonathan ever save money by using the same headshot? 😂😂 #3 you’re identical to your (identical!) twin bro,” another joked.

While Drew did not respond to any of the messages, another HGTV star chimed in, but not to accuse the “Celebrity I.O.U.” star of confusing himself with his brother.

“This must be why people ask me where my brother is!” “Rock the Block” star Scott McGillivray — who often gets mistaken for the third “Property Brother” — teased.

‘Property Brothers’ Success

Always entrepreneurs (the Canadian twins started a decorative hanger business in their youth), Drew and Jonathan landed their big break when HGTV came knocking in the early 2000s.

Drew largely works on the real estate side of the business, while Jonathan is more hands-on with the renovation and contracting.

“What a wild ride it’s been with @jonathanscott! #PropertyBrothers,” Drew exclaimed via Instagram earlier this year.

In the years since “Property Brothers” debuted, Drew and Jonathan have starred in shows such as “Brother vs. Brother,” “Buying and Selling,” “Property Brothers: At Home,” “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” and “Celebrity IOU.” He would also go on to star on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” with professional partner Emma Slater.

With his brother, Drew built a multibillion-dollar lifestyle and real estate empire called Scott Brothers Global. Scott Brothers Global includes their television and film production division, home decor lines, and their successful luxury home construction firm.

“It’s been exciting for us to be able to be the ones to hold the control, to be able to make the decisions, because at the end of the day, I trust Jonathan through and through,” Drew told Variety in November 2022. ‘He’s not some stranger that I brought in with money to do something or vice versa. We know we have the same values.”