Drew Scott Hopes to Land Next Role Through His Impression Skills, ‘My DMs Are Open’

HGTV icon Drew Scott may best be known for his role on “Property Brothers,” but he has a wide range of interests outside the world of home improvement. In fact, he recently had an amazing guest role on “Murdoch Mysteries.”

The 48-year-old has been focused on his renovation projects lately, but still maintains his passion for the stage and screen. After a hilarious “Hacks” cameo, Drew Scott wants casting directors to know he’s available when they want to reach him.

‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Excels at Impressions and Voice Acting

Drew Scott wants casting directors to know he’s ready for his next big acting adventure. All they need to do is shoot him a message. As demonstrated in a new social media clip, he’s a master of impressions and voice acting.

“If you’re a casting director for Disney or action movies, my DMs are open 😉” the HGTV personality shared on Instagram, attaching a video of his impression abilities.

In the clip, Scott says the phrase, “Wow, ok,” in the style of seven different voices. He chose Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Mufasa, Batman, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christopher Walken.

Though he struggled a bit with a few styles, fans agree that his Mickey Mouse was spot-on.

Linda Phan and Drew Scott attend Disney On Ice Presents Let’s Dance! on December 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

With two small children at home, Drew Scott has spent plenty of time listening to iconic characters like Mickey Mouse. Nevertheless, many fans felt impressed that he was able to nail each impression.

“The Mickey is the most impressive!” one viewer shared.

“My son absolutely thought that was Mickey Mouse when he heard this. 😂” another added.

The HGTV Star Admits Acting is His Childhood Dream

Drew and Jonathan Scott are excellent designers and renovators. But in their younger years, they had different dreams. Drew Scott always dreamed of becoming a famous actor someday.

“Acting has always been my first love, and I’m excited for people to see a different side of me,” he told PEOPLE in March ahead of his “Murdoch Mysteries” debut.

“Murdoch Mysteries” star Yannick Bisson and Drew Scott have been close friends for years. Bisson noted that it was a pleasure to act alongside the HGTV personality.

“You never know where life takes you. I was in musical theater as a kid, studied acting as a young adult and then shifted into hosting for almost 20 years,” Scott shared on Instagram after filming, attaching several moments from behind-the-scenes. “When the chance came to guest star as Cecil Winchester on @cbcmurdoch with my good friend @yannick_bisson, I said yes before they finished the sentence!”

“This role pushed me in ways I didn’t expect and reminded me why I fell in love with acting in the first place. Thank you to the cast and crew who made me feel at home from day one,” the HGTV star concluded the post.

Fans can’t wait to see which roles Drew Scott tackles next.