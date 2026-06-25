Drew Scott Reveals ‘Heartbreaking’ Parenting Moment That Became His ‘Wake Up’ Call

Drew Scott is undoubtedly a busy man. With multiple HGTV series, a production company, numerous product lines, and a growing family, it’s a wonder how he makes time for it all.

However, the “Property Brothers” star recently shared how one moment with his son changed everything.

Drew’s ‘Wake Up’ Call

The “Celebrity IOU” star opened up about a “heartbreaking” moment he experienced with his son, Parker, explaining that the moment made him re-evaluate his lifestyle.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you run a mile a minute, which I tend to, I think you might relate to this story,” Drew began in a video shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 23. “I came home one day, and I saw Parker and I said, ‘Hey, Parker! Give me a hug.’ And he ran away. And then he sort of picked up one of his toys and held it to his ear, and he actually started walking around going, ‘I’m on a business call. I’m on a business call.'”

Drew continued, “It was heartbreaking for me because he just saw me on calls all the time. So that was a wake up for me to not be on my phone when I’m around the kids. To show them that I’m actually present and I’m listening to their questions. I’m answering. I’m playing with them. For me, the balance with family is very important.”

He went on to explain other small changes he’s made that have made a large impact on his life, including coming home on his lunch breaks.

“What I’ve been trying to do, I’m filming all day, but if I have a lunch break, where I can hop home—for example, a couple of days ago, Piper has a music class at home. So it’s her and six other babies and toddlers come over, and a music teacher, and they just play music,” Drew shared. “It’s a small thing, but for me to be present there, I can see it in Piper’s face. She gets excited, and for me, it’s heartwarming and I love it.”

According to Drew, prior to his wake up call, he would have worked through lunch and skipped the small moments with his children.

“Then all of a sudden, I would look back years from now and think, I missed these crucial points in my baby’s life.”

Drew Scott’s Life Advice

Drew — who shares Parker and Piper with wife Linda Phan — shared his experience with the hope of helping others learn to “work to live, not live to work.”

“Establish what your priorities are. Even if you don’t have kids, maybe it’s nice to spend a bit more time with your parents. Maybe it’s nice to spend some time with your siblings or your best friends,” Drew shared. “It’s gonna feel pretty empty, at the end of your career, at the end of your life, if you look back and all you did was work. And don’t be that person checking your phone when you’re hanging out with family.”