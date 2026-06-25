Tarek El Moussa Dishes on One of the Wildest Projects His Ex-Wife Christina Haack Tackled

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, already have a history of working together. Though their marriage ended in 2018, the pair went on to develop a strong friendship for the sake of their children.

After “Flip or Flop” concluded, Tarek teamed up with his second wife, Heather, to race against Christina while they flipped homes. They dubbed the new project “The Flip Off,” which went on to be a roaring success with fans.

As fans eagerly anticipate news of the show’s second season, Tarek El Moussa is reliving one of the exciting projects with fans.

Tarek El Moussa Recalls Christina Haack Tackling a Filthy Kitchen

“The Flip Off” season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but fans are still happy to rewatch scenes from the first season. Tarek El Moussa described one of the renovation projects and revealed Christina Haack had some unexpected guests.

“The reality of working with your ex-wife 👀” the HGTV personality shared with his Instagram audience. “Who was the winner of this contest? Try to guess in the comments!”

“Would you buy a house with raccoons living in a filthy kitchen? Well, Christina did,” the reality star narrated the video. “It was a single-family home in Carson, California with pretty good potential but a tiny, filthy, nasty little kitchen. She had to try really hard to beat me and Heather. And we definitely weren’t going to let her do this. But first, we had to figure out our own kitchen.”

“We opened it up, built the island, the dining table, added some contrast between the white oak and the dark walnut,” Tarek continued. “And thankfully, we didn’t blow the budget while changing the layout. But Christina, she wasn’t sitting still either. She turned her disgusting kitchen into a luxurious space. And once everything was set, it was time for judgement. We were going toe-to-toe with Christina, but the actual winner of the kitchen contest was… you gotta guess in the comments.”

Many viewers remembered that Tarek and Heather El Moussa won the competition. However, many noted that both teams took something away that day.

“In the end, you both won – a strong forever friendship was born,” one fan cheerfully wrote in the comments.

“I enjoyed this competition, hope there will be more. Also like the dynamic of you guys,” another viewer added.

“I can’t WAIT for the new season of ‘Flip Off!!!!!’ Please tell us when it is. You guys ARE THE BEST 😍” a fan gushed.

Though their marriage didn’t work out, Tarek and Christina have developed a strong friendship built on mutual respect, trust, and love for their children. He even honored her on Mother’s Day, along with the other important women in his life.

“And to Christina, thank you for being such an incredible mom to Tay and Bray,” Tarek El Moussa addressed his ex-wife. “Our kids are lucky to have a mother who loves them so deeply, and I’m grateful we’ve been able to build a positive coparenting relationship that always puts them first.”

HGTV is currently working on “The Flip Off” season 2, which could air later this year. Fans can’t wait to see Christina Haack and the El Moussas back in action.