Bunnie XO Reveals Why She Took Down ‘Divorce Podcast’ After Jelly Roll Split

Shortly after news broke that Jelly Roll had filed divorce papers to end his 10-year marriage to Bunnie XO, she opened up about the split in a raw and candid episode of her podcast.

Understandably, that particular episode attracted a lot of attention and generated numerous headlines — until she abruptly took it down shortly after posting it on her YouTube channel.

Bunnie’s Post-Divorce Podcast Earned $100K Before She Took It Down

As she explained in the July 10 edition of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, her decision to remove the episode was not a financial one.

“I made a hundred grand on that [expletive] podcast,” she told listeners.

“Yes, it was one of my highest-viewed podcast episodes — but I don’t care about the money,” she added. “If I cared about the money, I would have left it up and let it get another [expletive] hundred grand.”

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It’s Not About the Money

Continuing on that train of thought, Bunnie admitted that money is not what motivates her at this point in her life.

“I don’t care about the views. I don’t care about the money,” she insisted, explaining that even though she took down the podcast from YouTube, clips are readily available to watch on social media for those who are interested.

“And I think the key points about what you guys wanted to know about the divorce are all on TikTok,” she said. “Just type in ‘Bunnie XO divorce podcast.’ You’ll see all the clips, oh my god.”

The Real Reason She Decided to Take Down the ‘Divorce Podcast’

At one point in the podcast, she reflected on the “wild” year that 2026 had been. “If you would have told me six months ago that my life is like it is right now, I would have been like, ‘No way,'” she said before proceeding to address the elephant in the room.

“So I guess we’re all gathered here today to hear about the divorce podcast,” she said, explaining that she put a lot of thought into how she would discuss her split from Jelly Roll.

As she explained, she’d built her platform on honesty and transparency, and that included this particularly painful chapter in her life. “And that’s kind of backfired on me, because I do always feel like I owe you guys the truth of things, even when to me, they’re obvious, but for some reasons people always want to make things a negative thing,” she told listeners.

“But I took it down because I don’t want one of the hardest moments in my life to become a permanent headline,” she said. “I don’t want to live in that.”

She Needs Space to Heal and Move Forward

Bunnie continued by promising her fans that her commitment to transparency was unwavering, but that there were also things that she needed to keep private.

“But I also believe that people deserve the space to heal, to evolve and to move forward,” she added.

“That episode served a purpose for me at that time,” she said, “and it was real, it was honest, and it came from exactly where I was emotionally in that moment. But I’m not in that same place anymore.”