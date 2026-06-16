Bunnie Xo Opened Up About IVF & Surrogate Journey With Jelly Roll Before Divorce

Just months before the news of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo‘s divorce, the podcast host wrote about their struggles with IVF. See what the former “American Idol” artist-in-residence’s ex wrote about their journey in her memoir, “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.”

Bunnie Xo Shared IVF Details Ahead of Jelly Roll Divorce Filing News

On June 16, TMZ first reported that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18.

Just months before, Bunnie Xo shared the vulnerable details of their IVF (in vitro fertilization) journey, as they worked with a surrogate to have a baby.

“Now that we’re finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we’ve done over this decade together, we’re talking about the future — ­including growing our family,” she wrote in her memoir. “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims.”

Bunnie Xo also opened up about the excitment and nervousness she felt about growing their family (Jelly Roll is dad to daughter Bailee, 18, and son Noah, 9, from previous relationships).

The podcast host wrote, “I’ve waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father —­ and to be able to make sure they have the best life.”

“Some people frown upon our decision to bring babies into this world at our age and I could give a [expletive],” Bunnie Xo noted.

She added, “We’re going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given. I can’t wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies.”

“With how much IVF has advanced over the years and with the help of the most unselfish woman willing to carry twins for us, we’ll be able to make our baby dreams come true,” Bunnie Xo wrote.

In a January 2026 interview with People, Bunnie Xo shared that IVF was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through.”

“It’s been rough. It has not been easy, but I know that God has a plan and he’s going to make it work,” she added. “I really do. I have no doubt in my mind.”

Bunnie Xo Shared IVF ‘Win’ With Fans

In a June 16, 2025, Instagram video, Bunnie Xo shared a hopeful update with fans. “When you just got the call you’ve been waiting on for 5 months since this IVF journey started,” she wrote. “All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, ‘Here.'”

“Praise Jesus,” the podcast host wrote in the caption.

Fans thought she was sharing news that she was expecting a baby. She clarified in the comments section: “This is not a pregnancy announcement — we won’t announce that. This is just a huge huge win for us.”

Her fans flooded the post with messages of love and support for the couple, with one person commenting, “I love you!!!! Everything happens at the perfect time. Good luck on your journey!”