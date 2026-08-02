Will It Be a Home Run or a Strikeout for Joe and Lucas? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Things seem to be heating up on the softball diamond between several Port Charles residents, but one pairing has especially caught the attention of “General Hospital” fans. As Joe Fitzpatrick and Dr. Lucas Jones continue spending more time together, viewers are already debating whether the potential romance has what it takes to become Port Charles’ next big love story. Read on to see what fans had to say about Joe and Lucas’ growing connection.

Joe and Lucas’ Friendship Begins to Blossom on ‘General Hospital’

As loyal “General Hospital” fans know, Joe and Lucas didn’t exactly get off on the right foot. Detective Joe Fitzpatrick initially suspected Lucas of having something to do with the murder of his boyfriend, Marco Rios. It was later revealed, however, that Agent Cullum was responsible for Marco’s death, allowing the tension between the two men to slowly fade.

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Now, months later, it appears a very different relationship could be developing. As the two spent time together during Port Charles’ softball festivities, “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to ask fans, “Joe And Lucas: Are They Passing The Chemistry Test?”

Naturally, viewers had plenty to say.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Already See the Chemistry

A large number of fans admitted they were immediately won over by Joe and Lucas’ interactions and are already rooting for the pair to become Port Charles’ next couple.

“Yes, make them a couple,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer commented, “I already love them together!”

Others didn’t hesitate to give the pairing their stamp of approval.

“Yes, most definitely,” one fan wrote.

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Some viewers also praised the performances that helped sell the potential romance.

“The actor who plays Lucas… kills it every scene!” one fan commented.

Another laughed about one of Lucas’ recent moments, writing, “I loved when Lucas spit his drink out!!! That was funny!!!”

Joe Fitzpatrick has also quickly found his own fan base.

“Love the character Joe! Pleasant surprise after failure of other recent new characters!” one viewer wrote.

Some fans even compared the duo to another budding Port Charles romance.

“Better than Ava and new Ethan!! Hopefully Ethan leaves the country…” one fan commented.

Another added, “Not only did Joe and Lucas have chemistry, but they have a hundred times more chemistry than new Ethan and Ava.”

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Hope the Romance Develops Slowly

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While many “General Hospital” fans are excited about the possibility of a romance, others hope the writers take their time before officially pairing Joe and Lucas together.

One fan wrote, “I really do hope they are friends first. Friends for a long time, maybe roommates before they jump into anything! Lucas just lost Marco. He doesn’t need to jump right into something.”

Another agreed, commenting, “Exactly. But on soaps they always move on too fast. They don’t like characters to be single for long, which is stupid.”

Several viewers felt a friendship would make any future romance even stronger.

“Roommates first. Build the friendship. Lucas still needs time to heal, but they definitely have chemistry and look good together,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Move them slowly, but maybe they have more in common than Lucas’s last partners. I see a friendship growing into more.”

One fan summed up what many viewers were hoping for, writing, “Yes, but pleeeeeeeease let this be a slow burn. I’m still heartbroken for Lucas losing Marco.”

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Whether Joe and Lucas ultimately become Port Charles’ next big romance remains to be seen. While many “General Hospital” fans already believe the pair has undeniable chemistry, others hope the writers let their relationship develop naturally, allowing Lucas time to heal before stepping into another love story.