Are Matt and Phyllis Genoa City’s Next Power Couple? ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Share Their Unfiltered Opinions

Things are heating up between Matt Clark (Roger Howarth) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) on “The Young and the Restless.” After Matt made a bold declaration about his future with Phyllis while standing up to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), fans quickly began weighing in on the budding romance.

While many viewers are already rooting for the pair, others are more interested in seeing how Matt’s latest decision will affect his ongoing battle with Victor. Read on to see what “Y&R” fans had to say.

Matt Makes a Bold Decision About His Future With Phyllis

As loyal “The Young and the Restless” fans know, Matt Clark has been on a redemption journey in Genoa City. Although he agreed to remain at the Newman Ranch under Victor Newman’s supervision, it appears he’s ready to walk away from that arrangement.

Following a confrontation at the Genoa City Athletic Club, Matt informed Victor that he was leaving the ranch for good.

“I’m gonna shack up with my girl, Phyllis,” Matt declared.

Victor wasn’t convinced, quickly replying, “We’ll see about that.”

The official “The Young and the Restless” Instagram account shared the scene, and it didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section with their thoughts on Matt’s latest move and his growing romance with Phyllis.

Many ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are Loving Matt and Phyllis Together

A large number of “Y&R” fans admitted they’re already invested in Matt and Phyllis as a couple and are excited to see where the relationship goes next.

“I love love love Matt, any way possible. But I am digging the Matt/Phyllis hookup…” one fan wrote.

Another shared, “I love Phyllis. So cute and devious.”

Others couldn’t get enough of Matt’s declaration.

“Matt said he gonna shack up with my girl, Phyllis,” one viewer commented, followed by laughing emojis.

Another wrote, “Shack up with my girl Phyllis haha luv it!!”

Several fans simply celebrated the new pairing.

“Absolutely love Matt and Phyllis together,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “I love Phyllis and glad to see her happy, and I hope her and Matt work out. And everyone butts out.”

Others applauded the couple, with one fan writing, “Well done, Matt and Phyllis.”

Another viewer simply pleaded, “Please keep Matt on the show!!”

One optimistic fan even predicted the romance could become one of the soap’s next great love stories.

“I told y’all they were going to bring the heat!!! Phyllis deserves some good times and someone who puts her first. This man is about to rock her world and that’s when things are about to get very interesting. This is going to be the next heavy love story on Y&R. Mark my words. Phyllis and Matt are going to be the next couple that will go the lengths and become one of the memorable couples. They’ll be a staple for the show with their romance story,” the fan wrote.

Other ‘Y&R’ Fans Are Focused on Matt’s Showdown With Victor

While many “Y&R” fans were excited about Matt and Phyllis’ growing romance, others turned their attention to Matt’s decision to stand up to Victor Newman.

“Let the fun begin. Matt standing up to ole Vic. Love it!” one fan commented.

Another hoped the storyline would lead to a new direction for Victor, writing, “Hopefully the new writers can change this power trip Victor has been on for decades. I’m over it.”

One viewer also commented on Nikki Newman, writing, “I see Nikki is going back to being her old self again, a doormat.”

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Not everyone was rooting against Victor, however.

“Sheeeeeeeeee, the mustache is always a step ahead and is always gonna come out on top!!! Believe that!!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “So it’s time to start watching again. Ok THE VICTOR NEWMAN!! I hear you loud and clear, Sir. You can never make me hate my Victor.”

Some viewers also believe Matt still has more to prove before fully earning redemption.

“I know some people are softening on the new Matt personality, but the Newmans are within their rights to want him to suffer for what he did to them. Matt is trying to charm some women in Genoa City, but I think he still needs to pay,” one fan commented.

Another agreed that Victor still holds the upper hand, writing, “Funny how Matt thinks he is telling Victor what he is going to do… Ole Victor don’t play, and he doesn’t lose.”

Whether Matt and Phyllis become Genoa City’s next power couple remains to be seen. While many “The Young and the Restless” fans are already embracing the romance, others are just as interested in seeing whether Matt can truly break free from Victor’s influence. As the storyline continues to unfold, viewers will be watching to see if Matt’s latest bold move changes his future or if Victor once again has the final word.