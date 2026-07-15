‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoiler: Victoria Makes a Decision on Nate Romance

From the moment The Young and the Restless’ Cole (J. Eddie Peck) was killed off the soap’s canvas, dying of Legionnaires’ disease, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has understandably found herself in a romantic rut. She needed time to grieve the man she had assumed was the love of her life and was the father of her first child, Claire (Hayley Erin). However, almost a year later, and her love life is still a bit stalled. Enter Nate (Sean Dominic).

In the initial period of Victoria’s grief, it was Nate who served as a huge source of support as her family was away dealing with the whole Aristotle Dumas debacle. Since then, the two gravitated back into one another’s orbit, and it just felt as if the exes would reconcile. But nothing has happened. Not even a stolen kiss.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on Thursday, July 16, and Victoria announces the romantic status between her and Nate.

Are Victoria and Nate Getting Back Together?

CBS Sean Dominic as Nate in The Young and the Restless (Photo Credit: CBS)

In short, the answer is no. Or at least the storyline doesn’t appear to be heading in that direction as of now. In the previously mentioned episode, Victoria and Claire are at the Tack House, commemorating the anniversary of Cole’s death over junk food. As the mother/daughter duo discusses the loneliness they feel with Cole gone, Claire asks if Victoria can see herself moving on. The latter replies that she hasn’t put much thought into romance.

Naturally, Claire brings up what’s going on between Victoria and Nate. That’s when Victoria makes the declaration that there is nothing romantic going on between her and Nate, emphasizing they’re just friends. Additionally, Victoria professes not wanting a serious relationship at the moment. Sorry for those #Vate fans out there.

Will Victoria Hook Up with Kyle?

CBS Michael Mealor and Peter Bergman as Kyle and Jack on The Young and the Restless (Photo Credit: CBS)

For months now, there have been rumblings that Victoria and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are actually headed toward some type of fling. Helping to fuel this rumor are the increased number of scenes the two have been sharing lately. Kyle’s demeanor has even shifted in the way he treats Victoria more like a peer these days, rather than just Claire’s mom. Plus, with the feud between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) at an all-time high, it seems as if writers are trying to position Victoria and Kyle as some type of forbidden “lovers” from rival families.

Let’s say Victoria and Kyle do wind up hooking up in some capacity. Their romantic endeavors would send shockwaves through Genoa City and anger several people, most notably Victor, Claire, and Diane (Susan Walters). Victor would loathe his daughter being involved with Jack’s son, a man who just declared war on The Mustache. And Claire is likely to be furious to learn her mother is messing around with her ex. The Young and the Restless fans will just have to wait and see where Victoria’s love life is headed next.