‘General Hospital’ Spoiler: Drew Teams Up with Unlikely Ally for Willow Revenge?

It’s quite ironic that after General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) was a menace for months in Port Charles, leaving viewers at home wishing someone would take him off the soap’s canvas, many of the same fans are counting down the days until he makes a full medical return. They can’t wait to see the revenge plot he’s likely to set in motion against Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). After all, the mother/daughter duo is to blame for his current predicament. But when Drew does kick off his scheming, there’s a good possibility he will do so with an ally to go up against Willow, Nina, and, by extension, Jack (Chris McKenna).

Willow and Nina Have Done Some Terrible Things to Drew

ABC

Before we go down the list of Willow and Nina’s grievances, let’s all acknowledge that Drew has done horrendous things to Willow. He not only “seduced” her and destroyed her marriage to Michael (Rory Gibson), but Drew also manipulated Wylie (Viron Weaver) to the point of tears during Willow and Michael’s custody battle.

Even with Drew doing despicable things to Willow, she took things too far when she shot him in the back and tried to kill him. Then, she sank even lower when she put him in a coma and subsequently has been keeping him paralyzed. Oh, and Willow has had the help of Nina with the attempted murder cover-up and administering the paralytic. So, Drew has every right to be infuriated.

Will Drew Team Up with Michael?

ABC Rory Gibson as Michael in General Hospital (Photo Credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Now, knowing the history between uncle and nephew, this may sound ridiculous to many viewers. However, as the saying goes, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” The two could actually mutually benefit if they teamed up in a plot against Willow. Given how much time Drew has missed with Scout because of the coma and paralysis, and knowing how much Willow loves her children, Drew may go to Michael with what he knows about Willow to give Michael leverage in a custody battle. Michael would be perfectly thrilled not to have to split custody with his ex.

But as satisfying as it would be for Drew to tear Willow from her kids, he would also likely want something big in exchange for helping Michael. Should this theory prove true, then this may come down to Michael helping Drew become an accepted member of the Quartermaine family. Or perhaps something even more shocking, Michael incorporating Drew back into Aurora Media.

Michael previously pulled a stunt to largely oust Drew from their joint company and put Curtis (Donnell Turner) in charge as the CEO. With Drew’s political career likely over due to his own problematic behavior, he’ll need a job. Plus, resuming his role as CEO would make him Nina’s boss.l Could he replace Curtis? Not for nothing, Curtis is facing his own legal issues thanks to his hot head.

So what do you think? Can you see a Drew and Michael team-up? Keep watching General Hospital to see what happens next for Mr. Cain.