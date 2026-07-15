Victor Webster Takes on a New Challenge He Says Is ‘100 Times Harder’ Than It Looks

Victor Webster is embracing a new challenge, and he’s having plenty of fun along the way.

The Hallmark star and soap opera alum, best known for portraying Nicholas Alamain on “Days of Our Lives,” recently gave fans a glimpse into an adventure that’s been on his bucket list for years, sharing that it turned out to be far more difficult, and rewarding, than he ever expected.

Webster Shares His Progress on Motorcycle Wheelie Training

“I’ve wanted to learn how to wheelie a motorcycle for years, so my buddy [Oren Darel] and I finally signed up for [Vancouver Wheelie Clinic] Day one started on the tiniest little bike imaginable,” Webster wrote in the caption of his July 15 Instagram reel.

The actor admitted the experience was much tougher than he anticipated it would be, joking that he and Darel looked “less like future stunt riders and more like two guys auditioning for a traveling circus.” He explained, “Every few minutes we were either tipping too far back, diving too far forward, or wondering how something that small could be so hard to ride.”

Despite the rocky start, Webster said that everything began to click by the end of the day. He described wheelies as “100 times harder than they look,” but also “100 times more fun than we expected.”

He added that the activity was “an incredible workout” saying that his “forearms, legs, and ego all got a serious workout.”

“Can’t wait for round two,” Webster concluded.

Fans in the comments were happy to see the Hallmark favorite having such a good time:

“This looks like so much fun! Thanks for sharing! Looking forward to seeing more!”

“I’m really glad you chose a safe way to learn. ❤️”

“Dude, you must have had a great time! Thanks for sharing and I’m looking forward to seeing you in a movie showcasing your bike riding talent!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Webster Maintains His Hilarious Sense of Humor While His Motorcycle Camping Trip Goes Awry

“Ricardo and I decided to do a ‘simple’ motorcycle camping trip. You know, the kind where two grown men drive hours into the absolute middle of nowhere with no cell service, questionable survival skills, and the confidence of people who have watched at least half a season of a survival show,” Victor began the story in the caption of his May 25 Instagram post.

He continued, “We finally pulled into this desolate clearing that looked like the perfect setting for either a peaceful camping stop or the opening scene of a horror movie. As we started unloading our gear, I dropped my duffel bag onto the ground and immediately heard this loud SSSSSSSSSSSS…”

Webster explained that neither he nor his friend had any idea what could be making that sound. When his “eyes started watering” and his coughing then turned into a struggle to breathe, Webster soon realized the culprit. “Turns out a can of bear mace — which I had VERY responsibly stored inside TWO Ziploc freezer bags like some kind of wilderness genius — had exploded inside my duffel bag when it hit the ground.”

He added that everything he brought on the trip was now covered in bear mace, including his clothes, his tools, even his toothbrush. To make matters worse, “we had absolutely no service, so I couldn’t Google things like: ‘How long does bear mace debilitate a human being?’or ‘Can you survive inhaling an entire grizzly bear defense system without long-term side effects?'”

When Webster discovered he had a small bottle of dish soap on him, he thought he had found the solution to their problem, painting a hilarious picture of what he did next: “So there I was in the middle of nowhere, desperately hand-washing random camping gear like a raccoon doing dishes behind a restaurant.”

After he finished decontaminating his things, Webster thought he had the crisis “mostly handled” until “nature called,” and he soon realized that “I had NOT, in fact, gotten all the bear mace off my hands.”

“The next few hours were less ‘camping trip’ and more ‘Dante’s inferno,'” Webster said. “I was limping around the forest like a man trying to put out a structure fire in his pants while Ricardo stood at a safe distance crying laughing and being absolutely no help whatsoever. At one point I considered diving into a lake, if only there was one.”