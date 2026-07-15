Lacey Chabert Leads a Festive Lineup of Royal Romance & Christmas Magic on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 16

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, July 16. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘An Ice Palace Romance’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A journalist faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

Starring Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner.

“An Ice Palace Romance” premiered on December 14, 2023.

‘Flipping for Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo has other plans in mind.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner.

“Flipping for Christmas” premiered on November 3, 2023.

‘A Christmas Melody’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): “A Christmas Melody” revolves around Kristin, a beautiful, stylish divorcee who is a talented clothing designer and her young daughter. Kristin has just had to close her small Manhattan boutique to return to her Ohio home town and live in her parents’ former home. It’s an adjustment for Kristin and Emily – especially when she runs into her former high school rival Melissa (Mariah Carey). Melissa is president of the PTA and tries to make Kristen feel as unwelcome as possible. Kristen and Emily struggle to find their new normal with the help of the music teacher Danny and Kristin’s Aunt Sarah, the local coffee shop owner. With a little holiday magic and music, Kristin and Emily find that home is where the heart is.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Mariah Carey, Kathy Najimy and Fina Strazza.

“A Christmas Melody” premiered on December 19, 2015.

‘A Wish for Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Sara Shaw is the type of woman who prefers to sit on the sidelines at work, but when her big idea for a Christmas initiative is stolen, she makes a wish to Santa that she’ll finally have the courage to stand up for herself. Santa grants her wish, but only gives her 48 hours. As the clock ticks, Sara will discover how to channel the Christmas magic and speak her mind all on her own.

Stars Lacey Chabert and Paul Greene.

“A Wish for Christmas” premiered on October 29, 2016.

‘The Sweetest Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When struggling pastry chef Kylie Watson (Chabert) learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she thinks her competitive spirit has finally paid off and hopes the publicity will help her jumpstart her new café. There’s just one problem — the oven she’s supposed to use breaks down right before the contest. Determined to enter, she reaches out to Nick Mazannti (Coco), her old boyfriend from culinary school who gave up his dream of being a pastry chef to take over his family’s pizzeria. Nick allows her to use his industrial pizza oven at night to craft her ambitious gingerbread confections. As the two reminisce about the dreams of their youth, their romance is rekindled. But just as Kylie is on the cusp of taking the grand prize — and embracing true love — things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend takes drastic steps to win her back. Kylie realizes she must embrace the Christmas Spirit or risk losing both the contest and her new love.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco and Jonathan Adams.

“The Sweetest Christmas” premiered on November 11, 2017.

‘A Royal Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As the only daughter of an expert tailor in Philadelphia, Emily Corrigan is a kindhearted young woman proud of her blue-collar background. She is a devoted seamstress at the family business and madly in love with her doting European boyfriend, Leo. But as their first Christmas together approaches, Leo drops a bombshell on his unsuspecting girlfriend: he is actually Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country.

Less than enthusiastic about her son’s relationship with a commoner, the prince’s mother Queen Isadora makes Emily feel anything but welcome at their grand castle, leaving Emily to feel more at home among Isadora’s staff of butlers and housemaids. As Emily struggles to adapt to her new royal surroundings, the situation is made more difficult when a scheming Isadora invites Duchess Natasha, Leo’s ex-girlfriend, to join them for Christmas. Attempting to stay true to herself in a world where she clearly doesn’t belong, Emily wonders if love is enough to keep her newly royal relationship from falling apart before Christmas morning.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Hagan.

“A Royal Christmas” premiered on November 21, 2014.