Nick Reiner Still Has One Family Member in His Corner Amid Murder Case

Nick Reiner has some support from one family member who has remained by his side as he is charged with the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner.

A source who spoke with Page Six says that Rob Reiner’s sister, Annie Reiner, has been very supportive of Nick.

“Annie has been supportive of Nick throughout the legal proceedings,” they told the outlet. “Despite the circumstances surrounding the case, she has remained in his corner, and her presence has meant a great deal to him.”

Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, with Nick being arrested and charged with first-degree murder the following day. He pleaded not guilty in February, but if convicted, Nick faces a possible death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fears Spark Over Nick Reiner’s Appearance In Prison

Nick Reiner is “rapidly deteriorating” while in prison at the Los Angeles Twin Towers Correctional Facility, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

“Nick no longer looks like Nick. He is rapidly deteriorating. No one would recognize him,” an insider close to the family told the outlet. “He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on. His eyes are very sunken in.”

There are also fears for his psychological state as he is in solitary confinement.

“Nick has not been well for many years. But before jail, some of his personality could be recognized. Not now,” the source added. “Nick has not been well for many years. But before jail some of his personality could be recognized. Not now,” the source claimed.

Nick Reiner Claims His $1.5M Inheritance Is Being Withheld

Getty Nick Reiner’s former attorney Alan Jackson speaks to the press on January 7, 2026.

Nick filed a petition in a California court requesting money from a trust fund established in his name, saying that the $1.5 million is being withheld.

“Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths,” the petition filed on Monday, June 8, and obtained by PEOPLE states. “But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation.”

According to the petition, Nick’s parents established a “smaller, separate trust for his individual benefit,” which they did for their other children. He has requested the money so he can cover his legal expenses as well as put money in his commissary account “so that he can buy basic support items while incarcerated (e.g., socks and personal hygiene items like soap) within the low spending limits imposed by the jail.”

Alan Jackson, a high-profile lawyer who was previously representing Nick before he had to step down, cited “circumstances beyond control” as the reason. But it has since come out that Nick wants him to represent him in the case, and Alan is willing to do so if the funding becomes available.

“We’ve investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front,” Jackson said to reporters outside the courthouse the day he stepped down. “What we’ve learned – and you can take this to the bank – is that pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder — print that.”