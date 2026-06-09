Nick Reiner Says $1.5M Inheritance Is Being Withheld as He Awaits Trial in Parents’ Deaths

Nick Reiner has demanded access to his $1.5 million trust fund as he stands accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

According to PEOPLE, a petition was filed on Monday, June 8 in California in which Nick requests the money from a trust fund that was established in his name.

“Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths,” the petition wrote. “But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation.”

The petition states that Rob and Michele Reiner established a “smaller, separate trust for his individual benefit” that is referred to in the document as “Nick’s Trust.” And with that, it claims that half of the trust was required to be given to Nick “outright when he turned 30,” while he would receive the rest at 35.

Nick has requested the money so he can cover his legal expenses as well as put money in his commissary account “so that he can buy basic support items while incarcerated (e.g., socks and personal hygiene items like soap) within the low spending limits imposed by the jail.”

A trust was also established in their other two children’s names, Romy and Jake.

Nick Reiner’s Former Lawyer Alan Jackson Reveals Why He Had To Step Down

Play

Alan Jackson was formerly representing Nick, but the defense lawyer had to step away. In a June 7 hearing, he cited “circumstances beyond control” as the reason. He has since done numerous podcast appearances, but never revealed the exact reason.

“Everybody’s got that same looming question, and I am compelled because of legal standards and ethical obligations — there’s certain things I simply can’t divulge,” Jackson said on the Jan. 13 episode of Sirius XM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.”

“In terms of why there was a change in counsel, why we stepped away, and the public defender’s office stepped in.”

But Jackson has finally spoken out after Nick’s petition claiming that his trust fund is being withheld.

According to TMZ, in a newly filed piece, Jackson “says Nick told him he wants his firm back representing him. Alan said he is willing and ready to defend Nick if funding becomes available.”

Alan Jackson Previously Claimed Nick Reiner is Not Guilty

Getty Nick Reiner’s former attorney Alan Jackson speaks to the press on January 7, 2026.

Following the day on which he said he could no longer represent, Jackson addressed reporters outside the courthouse.

“Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control have dictated that,” Jackson said (per Fox News). “Sadly, it’s made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick. I’m legally, and I’m ethically, prohibited from explaining all the reasons why.”

“We’ve investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front,” he added. “What we’ve learned – and you can take this to the bank – is that pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder — print that.”

Kimberly Greene took over as counsel for Nick.