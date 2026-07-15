Will Jason Finally Put Danny First? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Sound Off

As “General Hospital” fans know, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) has finally made his long-awaited return to Port Charles after being taken into WSB custody earlier this spring. Upon arriving home, Jason headed straight to the Quartermaine estate, where he reunited with his teenage son, Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn).

Although Danny was thrilled to see his father after months apart, he didn’t hold back his frustrations. Danny questioned why Jason was willing to take the fall for Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr) in the shooting of Cullum. Jason defended his decision, insisting Rocco never should have been put in that situation and reminding Danny that he wouldn’t have wanted to see his brother suffer either.

Hoping to repair their relationship, Jason suggested the pair take a trip together so they could spend some much-needed one-on-one time. While the gesture appeared to be a step in the right direction, many “General Hospital” fans remain unconvinced that Jason is ready to leave behind his dangerous lifestyle and truly become the father Danny needs.

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson echoed that uncertainty on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, asking viewers, “PROMISES, PROMISES: Will Jason Be Able To Keep His Word To Danny?”

The question quickly sparked debate among longtime “General Hospital” fans. Read on to discover what they had to say.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Hope Jason Is Ready to Change

Some “GH” fans believe Danny’s emotional confrontation may have finally given Jason the wake-up call he needed.

One fan wrote, “After the THRILL of father & son reuniting, seeing Danny’s rage, frustration, fear, etc. I think this was a wake-up call for Jason to dial back his dangerous impulses. He’s going to FREAK TF OUT once he finds out Danny wanted to join Sonny’s organization!”

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Another viewer expressed confidence that Jason will finally make Danny his priority, commenting, “I think he will, even though Jason may go back to work for Sonny if something bad happens to the town to protect it, but he will do everything he can to put Danny first.”

Other “General Hospital” fans simply enjoyed seeing the father and son reconnect. One fan wrote, “I love these two…Father and son! I believe Jason will keep his promise to Danny.”

Some ‘GH’ Fans Believe Jason Is Ready to Leave the Mob Behind

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Several “General Hospital” fans pointed to Steve Burton’s previous comments about Jason’s future, suggesting the character could finally be heading in a new direction.

One viewer wrote, “Well, Steve said they were going in a different direction with his character, so I’m thinking he’s leaving the mob. Which means he can be a better and more present father to Danny.”

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Many fans agreed that stepping away from Sonny Corinthos’ organization would give Jason the opportunity to build the relationship with Danny that has often taken a back seat to his loyalty to others.

Other Fans Aren’t Convinced Jason Will Ever Put Danny First

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Not everyone believes Jason is capable of changing after years of putting Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer ahead of his own family.

One “General Hospital” fan criticized Jason’s history as a father, writing, “It’s pathetic the way Jason has always put the needs of Sonny and Carly before his own son. He was even ready to run off with Britt, abandoning Danny. I was so glad to see Danny stand up for himself and call out Jason for not thinking about him first.”

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Others were far less optimistic, with one viewer simply replying, “No,” while another added, “No, he always gets involved with something else!”

Whether viewers believe Jason is finally ready to become the father Danny deserves or think history will repeat itself, one thing is clear: “General Hospital” fans will be watching closely to see if Jason can finally keep the promise he made to his son.