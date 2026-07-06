Jason Returns Next Week, But Who Should He See First? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Overwhelmingly Pick One Character

Anticipation is building ahead of Steve Burton’s return as Jason Morgan, and “General Hospital” fans are already weighing in on what should happen first. Before Jason reconnects with the people closest to him, many viewers believe there’s one reunion that should take priority. Read on to discover which character fans overwhelmingly believe Jason should see first and why the emotional reunion has sparked so much discussion.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In on Jason’s First Reunion

Steve Burton is set to make his long-awaited return to Port Charles as Jason Morgan on Monday, July 13, 2026, coinciding with “General Hospital’s” milestone 16,000th episode. As anticipation continues to build, Burton and his Stone Cold and the Jackal co-host, Bradford Anderson, invited fans to weigh in on one important question.

Taking to social media, the pair asked, “FIRST REUNION! Steve Burton returns as #JasonMorgan next week, and the anticipation is off the charts! Which character will he reunite with first: Carly, Sonny, or Danny?”

The response was nearly unanimous. While fans mentioned several possibilities, the overwhelming majority agreed that Jason’s first reunion should be with his teenage son, Danny.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Believe Danny Should Come First

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For many “GH” fans, the answer was simple because of everything Danny has been through in recent weeks. After learning that Rocco Falconeri was actually the one who shot Cullum, a crime that ultimately led to Jason being taken away by the WSB, Danny has struggled to process the truth.

Rather than understanding that Rocco saved Jason’s life and that Jason chose to take the blame himself, Danny has directed much of his anger toward his former almost-stepbrother. Fans hope Jason can finally set the record straight.

One viewer wrote, “Hopefully Danny, so he can set the record straight with Rocco.” Another agreed, saying, “Hopefully Danny. He’s the one who would hurt the most from Jason not being around.” Others echoed the sentiment, with one fan commenting, “I really hope that Jason as a father goes to see his son Danny first,” while another simply wrote, “Better be Danny!”

Several viewers felt there was only one acceptable choice. “It better be his son,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Danny, first and foremost. Any others would be just wrong on all levels.”

Some “GH” fans also looked beyond Jason’s first reunion, hoping other important characters would soon follow. “I hope it’s Danny, then Sonny and Carly,” one viewer commented, while another wrote, “Danny, then Britt.” Another fan added, “Hopefully this time around it will be with Danny, he desperately needs his dad. If not Danny though, I hope it would be Britt. Jason needs to know that she’s going to be okay.”

Others focused on Jason’s role as a father. One passionate “General Hospital” fan wrote, “Jason needs to do the right thing and finally put Danny above all. Danny has been crashing out over his dad not being around and Jason needs to reassure his son that dad is back not going to leave him again.” Another simply added, “It should be Danny! He needs his father!!”

Jason’s Return Has ‘GH’ Fans Thinking Beyond His First Reunion

Although Danny was the overwhelming favorite, not every fan expected Jason’s first stop to be with his son. Some predicted that Jason’s long history with Carly would once again take center stage.

“Well, DUH Carly of course it’s always Carly!” one fan joked, while another wrote, “Carly because he puts her before Danny.” Others expected Jason to reunite with multiple people in quick succession. One viewer guessed, “I guess Danny then Britt. Carly can wait!” while another predicted, “Carly for sure, is going to go to her get the scoop and then go see his kids. Britt will be the last one. I don’t think I’m wrong.”

Some “General Hospital” fans also questioned how the storyline would ultimately play out. “The way the writing goes these days, I feel it should be Sonny first! But most likely it will be Carly, not even Danny!” one viewer commented. Another added, “I hope Danny and maybe Britt. Forget Carly LOL. She and Valentin are great together!”

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The conversation even expanded beyond Jason’s first reunion, with some viewers already thinking about his future storylines. One fan pleaded, “Please tell me Jason won’t leave the mob! We love Stone Cold. I don’t want his storylines to be boring.”

Whether fans are hoping Jason reunites with Danny, Carly, Sonny, or Britt first, one thing is clear: Burton’s return has viewers eagerly counting down to his first scenes back in Port Charles.