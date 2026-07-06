Mark Consuelos Recalls Emotional World Cup Moment That Made Him Feel His Late Father

Mark Consuelos’ whirlwind trip to Mexico for the World Cup was about much more than soccer.

During Monday’s episode of “Live With Kelly & Mark”, the actor revealed he and his brother made the last-minute journey to honor their late father and shared the emotional moment that made them feel he was there with them.

Consuelos in Mexico

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Consuelos, who lost his father in March, opened up about the emotional journey to Mexico with his brother to honor their late father.

“It was such a meaningful thing for—I mean, just as a football fan to witness this historical match. But my dad, you know, he passed away in March, and he was such a Mexico fan. He would be so happy. So, my brother and I were like, ‘Let’s make a pilgrimage. Let’s go see if we can try to make this game,'” Consuelos shared during the Monday, July 6, episode of his morning show with wife Kelly Ripa. “And we threw it together last second. And we’re sitting there and there was an hour rain delay because of the fierce lightning storm. It was pretty dangerous.”

He continued, “And we’re just sitting there in the stadium, and the rain stopped, and all of a sudden this little butterfly flew on my arm and then flew on [my] brother’s arm.”

According to Ripa, who did not attend the event, “there are no butterflies there” normally.

“I was like, that’s your dad,” she shared. “I just, I’m so happy that you two got to do that and that you had that time together and that I feel like your dad was there with you.”

Mark Consuelos’ Dad

Consuelos opened up about his father’s passing calling him “the best man” he’d ever known.

“My father’s a mythical character to me,” he said during a May episode of the “I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario” podcast. “He’s, like, the best man I’ve ever met. Everything good that I’ve kind of glommed onto of how I carry myself comes from him.”

The talk show host added, “I guess what I haven’t said is, I miss my dad. I’ve never said that. I’ve never said, ‘I miss my dad.’ Because he’s always been in my life. He’s always been available to me.”

Saul Consuelos died on March 23, 2026, after a five-month illness.

“My father passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love. He lived a beautiful life,” he shared in April. “He came here from Mexico in his early teens, he immigrated here from Mexico. He served his country for 30 years. Ended up at Special Operations Command in Tampa. This young kid from Mexico just got his education from the Navy. Was always going to school. Was brilliant. Got his master’s while I was a kid.”

When he passed, Mark was in the middle of tech rehearsals for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of “Fallen Angels.”

“It was a welcome distraction because I had to do this,” he said at the time. “We just had a memorial for him this past Monday, where the family all got together. And the reality of him being gone hit, of him actually being gone.”