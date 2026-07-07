Ryan Seacrest Spills Taylor Swift Wedding Shocker & His Radio Co-Hosts Can Hardly Believe It

Ryan Seacrest was supposed to attend the biggest pop culture wedding of the century as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3, 2026. But the “American Idol” host revealed days later that he had to back out for a work commitment — hosting ABC’s 250th anniversary coverage over the 4th of July weekend.

On July 6, Seacrest spilled the news of his predicament — and revealed that he talked to Swift about her wedding while chatting on-air with his longtime radio show co-hosts, Sisanie Villaclara and Tanya Rad, who understandably responded with their jaws dropped, as did many of their listeners.

Ryan Seacrest Says He Initially RSVP’d ‘YES’ to Taylor Swift’s Wedding

In a clip from the July 6 broadcast of “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” that was posted to social media, Seacrest could be seen at the microphone in his radio studio, telling Sisanie and Tanya, “Travis and Taylor got married, and I had to keep a secret from you.”

Both women gasped, and Tanya shouted, “I knew it! I knew it!” Sisanie then said, “You went to the wedding.”

“I had to keep a secret,” Seacrest continued. “You know, it was a confidential invitation to everybody that was invited.”

Beaming, Tanya — who’s a true Swiftie — said again, “I knew it!” Seacrest then laughed, “And so, when you were doing your reports about the wedding, I was just, on the inside screaming (and) on the outside, very composed.”

“I RSVP’d to go, and then Disney hired me to the 4th of July 250 special on the 3rd and the 4th,” he told them. “And so I had to cancel.”

Trying to keep her jaw from hitting the floor, Tanya said, “You were one of the invited-and-not-attended,” while Sisanie laughed, “What a waste of an invite!”

“No, it wasn’t a waste,” Seacrest insisted. “I was actually really excited. I was kind of torn.”

“I feel like you could have done both,” Tanya told him, and he replied, “No, trust me, Tanya, I went through the minutes, I couldn’t have done both, and the wedding — the actual wedding was in the afternoon. I went through the minutes.”

Ryan Seacrest Says He Spoke to Taylor Swift About Her Wedding

Getty Taylor Swift accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year from Ryan Seacrest onstage at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2011 in Las Vegas

Seacrest then revealed he actually talked to Swift about her upcoming nuptials, telling his co-hosts, “But I was so honored and thrilled to be invited, and you know the irony was, after I RSVP’d to the wedding, I saw them at dinner at a restaurant, and we talked about ‘the event’ — ’cause we didn’t say it out loud — the event. She was like, ‘Oh it’s gonna be so much fun, we’re gonna have the best time, it’s gonna go late.'”

As Tanya’s mouth stayed permanently open as she listened, Seacrest said he told Swift that he couldn’t wait and was “so excited” to attend, and then noted that he “met Travis for the first time, actually, he was sitting in the booth next to me.”

“Oh my — so you RSVP’d yes and then you had to RSVP no?” she asked.

Seacrest replied, “I RSVP’d yes, I saw them a couple of weeks later to confirm, and then I had to cancel. But I had no choice. I mean, it’s part of my job at Disney to do these things.”

Listeners and social media users flooded the post featuring Seacrest’s admission, in as much disbelief as his co-hosts over him having to back out of the wedding, including one who suggested that he could have said, “Sorry Disney, I need to go to the royal wedding!! 😂”

Another wrote, ” I would’ve quit my job to attend😂😂 says someone who only dreams about a Tayvis wedding invite 😭😭”