General Hospital’’s Maurice Benard Will Be Live In Cleveland This Week

“General Hosptial”‘s Maurice Benard is on the road. If you’re an Ohio resident who has always wanted to see Maurice Benard in person, you will finally get your chance. The Port Charles mafia boss with a heart of gold will be appearing at the Hilarities 4th St. Theater in Cleveland, OH on Wednesday, July 8th. The show starts at 7 P.M.

You can buy tickets online. General admission tickets are $58.80 each. But if you want to meet Maurice, you can get a VIP ticket package for $118.80 that includes a meet and greet with the man himself.

Maurice Benard posted a video of himself on Instagram with his wife and son, saying that he’s in Michigan and hyping up his appearance in Detroit before he appears in Ohio later in the week:

Maurice Benard’s “State Of Mind” Tour

“State of Mind” is Maurice Benard’s podcast. He started it to talk about mental health. He wanted to help erase the stigma attached to getting help for mental health issues. In addition to playing the lovable but tough Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital”, Maurice Benard is a very vocal mental health advocate.

Benard wrote a best-selling book called “Nothing General About It: How Love (And Lithium) Saved Me On And Off General Hospital” and his “State of Mind” podcast is one of the top mental health podcasts. You can watch his podcast on YouTube or listen to it on any major podcast platform.

The “State of Mind” tour features Benard talking to audiences about emotional wellness and mental health. There will be inspirational stories, reflections, and a Q&A with Maurice. Based on the Instagram post he made, it looks like his family may be involved in the show as well.

Sonny’s Mental Health Battle

Maurice Benard has bipolar disorder. His diagnosis was written into his “General Hospital” character’s storyline as a way to raise awareness of mental and emotional health challenges. Sonny openly takes medication for his condition and prioritizes his mental health. He also encourages the people he loves to take their mental health seriously.

Benard was the driving force in having Sonny diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He wanted to normalize getting help for mental health challenges and realistically portray the challenges of living with bipolar disorder.

He often has his “General Hospital” costars on his podcast. They share conversations about the challenges of navigating life, love, aging, and mental health. Who would have thought a tough as nails businessman like Sonny Corinthos could also prioritize good mental health?

Hello Cleveland

If you’re in Michigan, you may still be able to catch one of the stops on the “State of Mind” tour even if you can’t make the Cleveland, OH show at Hilarities on Wednesday night. If you can’t make it to the live show, listen to the “State of Mind” podcast.

And you can always tune-in to “General Hospital” to see what Sonny is up to. He’s going to have a lot on his plate now that Sidwell has been arrested. Sonny’s romance with ADA Turner is sizzling. And, Jason is going to be back in Port Charles after being held by the WSB.