‘General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Enjoys Dance Party Reunion With Co-Star

Soap icon Maurice Benard (Sonny) reunited with his rising young “General Hospital” co-star for a dance party for the ages. Benard has been on the ABC soap for over three decades and has come to love many of his colleagues. However, one young star, Scarlett Spears (Donna), has captured his heart in a very special way.

Maurice Benard and Scarlett Spears Have Dance Party Reunion

Spears plays the youngest daughter of Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) on “General Hospital.” The young girl quickly became a fan favorite. It’s been a minute since Spears has appeared on the ABC soap because the 9-year-old has been booked and busy.

The other day, though, she was back on set and reunited with her on-screen dad. Benard and Spears are known for having on-set dance parties. They had another one to celebrate being together again.

In the parking lot of “General Hospital”, the two got their groove on to Michael Jackson’s hit song “Beat It.” They were adorable together, and it was great to see the two co-stars having fun.

“Check it out! @mauricebenard and @miss.scarlett.brielle taking a dance break at #generalhospital 😬🥰😍 Congratulations to Scarlett on her #toystory5 premiere! Check it out in a theater near you and you can meet Maurice Live on tour this July! Maurice’s tour schedule can be found exclusively on #coastalentertainment 🔥🔥🔥,” read the caption on the Coastal Entertainment Instagram share.

Coastal Entertainment books all of the “General Hospital” cast’s appearances. The video brought a smile to so many fans’ faces. There’s no question that fans were thrilled to see Spears and Benard together again.

Soap legend Finola Hughes (Anna) even popped up in the comments to write, “Love it!!!”

‘General Hospital’ Stars Maurice Benard and Scarlett Spears Show Love for Each Other

Benard posted a video of him talking to Spears as they reunited on set. They enjoyed a sweet chat about her Hollywood career heating up.

Spears has become quite the in-demand young Hollywood star in the past year, having appeared as Young Glinda in “Wicked: For Good” and most recently voicing Bonnie in “Toy Story 5”. Benard used the caption on his social media post to gush over Spears, promote her latest gig, and show her love.

“First of all @miss.scarlett.brielle plays my daughter on @generalhospitalabc and I love her. Her career is heating up she went from @wickedmovie to @toystory which opens in theaters today🍿 i’m going to go see it later today i’ll see you there🎥,” he wrote.

In an interview with TV Insider to promote “Toy Story 5,” Spears was asked about working on “General Hospital”. The actress admitted she enjoys returning to the daytime drama and plans to continue playing Donna as long as her schedule allows.

Spears also admitted that of all her “General Hospital” co-stars, she has a special bond with Benard.

“I love everyone I work with, but I think I’m the closest to my dad. Hi name is Sonny, but his real name is Maurice [Benard]! We have a lot of fun together. We like to dance and goof around, but we do know when to be serious on set, too,” she gushed.

Benard and Spears are quite the team on and off-screen. The good news is Spears is back on set which means Donna will be back in the mix soon.