Ryan Paevey Enjoys Night Out With ‘General Hospital’ Co-Star

Hallmark alum Ryan Paevey (Cassius) spent some quality time with one of his favorite “General Hospital” co-stars this week. Paevey was in Las Vegas and met up with Gary James Fuller (James) for a night of fun, arcade games, and family time.

Ryan Paevey Hangs With ‘General Hospital’ Co-Star Gary James Fuller

The other night, Fuller’s real family got to spend time with his “General Hospital” family. Fuller took to Instagram to reveal he and his family had a night out with Paevey during the latter’s trip to Las Vegas.

It was smiles all around for Fuller and Paevey as they posed in one photo. There are a few photos of the two having a blast at the arcade. Paevey even channeled his inner rock star in one picture.

The final photo featured Paevey posing with Fuller and his family, including his sister Aubrey, his mother Rebecca, and his father, Timothy.

“TV family meets real family. ❤️ Had such a fun night hanging out with Ryan while he was visiting Vegas! One of my favorite things about being on TV is getting to meet amazing people and then getting to share them with the people I love most. I’ve learned that sometimes the friendships you make along the way end up feeling a lot like family, too. Thanks for such a fun night, @ryanpaevey! We had the best time. Can’t wait to do it again!” Fuller wrote as his caption.

Paevey jumped into the comments to reply, “Great hanging with ya man! Take it easy on two wheels, trust me, i know…. 😅”. The Great American Family star’s words referred to Fuller’s recent mini-bike accident. Fuller spent nearly a week in the hospital and underwent two surgeries.

Fuller let his co-star know that he had no intentions of going back to the ER anytime soon. Paevey joked that would make his mom happy, before getting serious to tell his friend, “seriously though, heal up, take it easy, and rest….and then head west for those surf lessons 🤙🏽🤙🏽.”

It looks like Paevey plans on teaching his young co-star a passion of his: to surf. Fuller replied to Paevey’s comment that he can’t wait to make that happen.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Gary James Fuller and Ryan Paevey

Fans had a lot to say in the comments section, including that they were glad to see Fuller on the mend. Several “General Hospital” fans couldn’t contain their excitement for seeing Paevey and Fuller hang out off-screen.

“What a great post, thanks for sharing! ❤️” said a fan. One fan chimed in to say, “What a great photo Ryan with James! I love watching GH!” “They are the cutest together. ❤️” insisted another fan.

The two play father and son on the ABC soap. Well, at least Fuller’s character, James, thinks Paevey is his father, Nathan. “General Hospital” fans know, though, that Paevey is really playing Cassius, Nathan’s never-before-heard-of twin brother. Cassius is impersonating Nathan, who is really dead, which means at some point, James will learn the truth: Nathan is dead, and Cassius is his uncle.

One fan brought that up in the comments, declaring, “My heart will break for James once he finds out that his dad isn’t alive and that Cassius his uncle was pretending to be him this whole time.” Paevey and Fuller’s co-star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) popped into the comments to joke about the storyline, writing, “Oh no!!! Stay away from “Nathan” James!!! 😂😂😂😂.”

What a treat it was to see Paevey and Fuller enjoying some bonding time off-screen!