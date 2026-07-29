Lindsay Lohan Reveals the 1 Thing That Could Bring Her Back to ‘The Parent Trap’

If Lindsay Lohan ever returns to “The Parent Trap,” don’t expect it to happen just for the nostalgia.

The actress says she’d happily revisit her beloved dual role as Annie James and Hallie Parker, but only if the project feels right. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Reese’s to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Reese’s Oreo, Lohan shared the conditions she’d want met before stepping back into one of the most iconic roles of her career.

“I’d have to see the script,” Lohan said, adding that she’d also want to speak with filmmaker Nancy Meyers first “out of respect to her.” She praised Meyers as “phenomenal” and credited the writer-director with making “a great movie” when they worked together on the 1998 Disney remake.

The film became Lohan’s breakout role as she memorably played both Annie and Hallie, long-lost twins who meet at summer camp before switching places to reunite their divorced parents, played by the late Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid. Nearly three decades later, “The Parent Trap” remains one of her most beloved films.

Lindsay Lohan Is Still Reminiscing About “The Parent Trap”

While promoting Reese’s latest campaign, Lohan also looked back on Annie and Hallie’s famous peanut butter and Oreo snack.

According to Us Weekly, the actress laughed while remembering how many cookies she ate during filming.

“Ooo. I remember having a lot. Too many. And I love Oreos too,” she said, adding that while she now reaches for gluten-free Oreos, she’s always been “such an Oreo girl.”

That nostalgic connection made partnering with Reese’s feel like a natural fit. Lohan called the peanut butter and Oreo combination “genius” and described the Reese’s Oreo as “really yummy and sweet and savory.”

The commercial also reunited Lohan with Patricia Arquette, who directed the campaign, and Amy Sedaris, who plays her own long-lost twin in a playful nod to “The Parent Trap.” Lohan praised Arquette as “great” and “carefree,” saying she has “such an eye for little moments.” She also admitted it wasn’t always easy to stay in character opposite Sedaris because the comedian is “unfiltered in the best way possible,” adding that the pair had fun improvising together.

She’s Looking Ahead to Her Next Chapter After 40

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As much as fans continue to celebrate “The Parent Trap,” Lohan says she’s focused on what comes next.

After turning 40 earlier this month, the actress told Us Weekly that her biggest goals for the decade center on becoming the best version of herself. She said she hopes to continue being “the best mom,” wife, daughter, sister, entrepreneur, businesswoman and actress she can be.

Lohan, who shares 3-year-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas, also revealed the couple is quietly working on a new project together. “We’re building something right now, and it’s very exciting,” she teased.

She also shared a sweet update about life with Luai, revealing they recently played doctor and dentist together using a toy dental kit. Lohan has also started showing him “bits and pieces” of “The Parent Trap,” though she joked that the only movie he can currently sit through is “Spider-Man.” Laughing, she said she may need to become a Marvel character to earn “cool mom” status.

Professionally, Lohan is also looking forward to starring alongside Shailene Woodley and Kit Harington in the upcoming series “Count My Lies,” which she described as “something special” and “precious.” As she enters a new decade, Lohan said she’s focused on “putting my 100 into everything that I do and love in life.”