Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Joke About Keeping Their Marriage Alive in Hollywood

“Dancing With the Stars” alums Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are one of the biggest power couples in the ballroom world. They married in 2017 and are the parents of three sons, Shai, 9, Rio, 3, and Milan, 2.

Between parenthood, dance, and other professional business ventures, the couple certainly has a lot on their plate. But at the end of the day, they always make time for their relationship.

In a new social media update, Peta jokes about how she and Maks really kept their love alive after living in Hollywood for over a decade.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy ‘Survived’ 14 Years in Hollywood Together

Building a life with another person isn’t easy. Being in the spotlight is an entirely different battle. But even so, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd made their love story work, even while on “Dancing With the Stars.” They began dating in 2012 before officially tying the knot in 2017.

“…After 14 years he should know my good side ….ugh! 😫🤣” Peta jokingly captioned a new Instagram video. She and Maks have jumped on the latest social media trend where people pretend to sit for their very own Netflix documentaries.

“Preparing for our Netflix documentary interview about how we survived 14 years together in Hollywood,” she wrote over the video.

“Babe. That’s my good side. Can we switch?” Peta asks. Maks sighs, but begrudgingly does as his wife asks. The couple pretends to nitpick and roll their eyes at one another as the “documentary” begins.

In the comments, fans went wild for the couple’s hijinks.

“😂😂😂 You two need a real show! So funny. Reality show!!❤️” a fan wrote.

“I’m sooo watching ❤️❤️ love you guys ❤️❤️” another added.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have their own share of challenges, just like any couple. But at the end of the day, they certainly know how to keep their marriage happy and thriving. Fans can’t wait to see what hilarious content they come up with next.

The Family Relocated to Florida Earlier This Summer

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd thrived in the professional dance community in Los Angeles. It was the perfect location for their home while they both competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” But after welcoming their three sons, they opted for a change.

This summer, Maks and Peta left Los Angeles and moved to Boca Raton, Florida. Leaving wasn’t easy, but the family seems to have adjusted well to their new environment. Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Peta posted several photos of her boys enjoying the celebrations. The boys certainly enjoy running around outside and enjoying the beautiful Florida sun.

After such a big move, it doesn’t seem likely that either Maks or Peta will return to “Dancing with the Stars” this fall. However, they still have plenty of friends competing and will certainly be cheering them on from home.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be an exciting second episode the following night on September 16.