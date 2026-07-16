Jonathan Scott Exposes ‘Dark Underbelly’ of ‘Property Brothers’ in Hilarious Social Media Trend

HGTV star Jonathan Scott is prepared to spill all the behind-the-scenes secrets about “Property Brothers.”

The Canadian show first premiered in 2011. From there, Drew and Jonathan Scott became household names as they flipped properties onscreen for fans’ entertainment.

But now, Jonathan thinks it’s time to “expose” the darkness going on when cameras aren’t rolling.

Jonathan Scott Pretends to Sit For His Own Netflix Tell-All

The Scott twins are jumping on board the latest social media bandwagon. In this new trend, people pretend to be sitting down for a Netflix interview, teasing an explosive story that will shock viewers.

“The dark history behind ‘Property Brothers’…” Jonathan Scott captioned an Instagram video.

“Preparing for when Netflix does a ‘Property Brothers’ tell-all,” he wrote over the video as he began filming.

“When [expletive] rolls downhill, it inevitably falls on me,” the 48-year-old told the camera. “Oh, you want stories? Because I’ve got so many stories. There is a dark underbelly to ‘Property Brothers,’ and I think it’s time people knew about it.”

“When we wanted to start ‘Property Brothers,’ people laughed,” Jonathan continued.” They said, ‘Your brother doesn’t do anything.’ Drew didn’t like his hands to get dirty. He would get the lunches or push paper. But whenever I needed him to actually get in and crawl under a house, he just wasn’t there. Sometimes we’re doing a renovation and there’s just problem after problem. When is this going to stop?”

“Sometimes Drew’s using math that I just don’t understand because it’s not math,” the HGTV star continued his monologue. “It’s Drew math. I mean, anyone else who’s done a massive renovation knows every project has a diva. I just didn’t realize it would be my brother.”

“When I was just a baby, and they cut Drew out of my shoulder and started to grow him as a separate human being, I thought it was probably okay. But now I realize… That’s dark,” Jonathan concluded, breaking character and laughing at the end.

“@netflix, call me if you want the REAL story 🙄🤣” Drew Scott quipped in the comments. Other viewers went wild for the hilarious clip, noting that it was one of the best “Netflix documentary” trend videos yet.

The HGTV Star Embarks on a New Adventure

Jonathan Scott will always have a special place for home renovation in his heart. But the “Property Brothers” are exploring different interests of their own. Drew Scott is acting in television shows, so Jonathan is following a dream of his own. He’s getting his very own talk show.

“What just a year ago seemed like a dream, has now become a reality. Had the most incredible time shooting the pilot for my talk show. I am SO thankful for my incredible team and guests who made it magical. Stay tuned 🥰” the HGTV star posted on Instagram.

The project is called “BETTER! with Jonathan Scott.” The 48-year-old has previously described it as a “natural next chapter” for him.

Fans wish Drew and Jonathan Scott the best on their next adventures. Perhaps sometime down the line, Netflix will take them up on their offer to film a tell-all.