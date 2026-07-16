Netflix Casts ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star In New Carley Fortune Series

The romance novels of Carley Fortune have been flying off shelves. Meanwhile, her novel “Every Summer After” has already spawned a hit TV show, Prime Video’s “Every Year After.”

Now, Netflix is getting in the Carley Fortune business, revealing the streamer is developing an upcoming series based on Fortune’s “This Summer Will Be Different.”

‘This Summer Will Be Different’

Netflix ‘This Summer Will Be Different’

Per Tudum, Fortune’s novel “White sandy dunes, red cliffs, warm water, and salty air: Carley Fortune’s ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ “brings to life idyllic summers spent on Canada’s Prince Edward Island.”

Viewers can expect to see “a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers.”

The upcoming series will follow a young woman navigating her 20s while becoming involved in her first real love.

That romance, however, is complicated by the fact that the object of her affection her best friend’s brother, “the one person she was never supposed to fall for.”

‘Glittering Shores and Windswept Beaches’

According to the author, the setting of the series is a place that’s near and dear to her heart.

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s ‘Anne of Green Gables’ and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s,” Fortune explains.

“That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of ‘This Summer Will Be Different,” she adds. “I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

Sophie Nélisse Stars as Lucy

Paramount Sophie Nélisse

Actress Sophie Nélisse has been cast as the love-struck protagonist in the series, Lucy.

Nélisse is no stranger to TV viewers, having recently been seen in the mega-hit Canadian hockey romance “Heated Rivalry.”

She’s also familiar to viewers of “Yellowjackets” for her portrayal of teenaged Shauna in the flashbacks.

A Made-in-Canada Production

The 10-episode series will be filmed in Toronto and on Prince Edward Island.

According to Netflix execs, Fortune’s fans can expect a series that brings her beloved characters to life, faithfully adapating the book for the screen.

“When Carley first entrusted us with her captivating book, we knew we had to find the right team to deliver [for] her passionate fan base,” say Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury, directors of content for Netflix Canada. “Developing this project with Dane, Linsey, and Sphere has been a dream, and we couldn’t have found better partners to bring this love letter to both Toronto and Prince Edward Island to the screen.”

A ‘Heated Rivalry’ Fan Favorite

Sophie Nélisse was most recently seen in “Heated Rivalry,” the Canadian drama telling the complicated story of two hockey players on competing teams who embark on a secret romance, forced to keep their love in the closet for fear of cratering their careers.

She played Rose Landry, who becomes romantically involved with closeted hockey player Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams) — and ultimately helps him to realize that he’s gay.