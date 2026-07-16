Melissa Gilbert Won’t Return to Hallmark’s ‘When Calls The Heart’

Weeks before the cast of “When Calls The Heart” begins filming season 14, Melissa Gilbert surprised fans on July 16, 2026, with the news that she won’t be returning to the beloved Hallmark Channel series. Gilbert has spent the last two seasons playing investigator Georgie McGill, who rekindled an old romance with Jack Wagner’s character, Mountie Bill Avery.

“Many people have asked if I will be returning to When Calls The Heart this coming season,” Gilbert wrote in an Instagram post, with part of her message shared as an image with black text on a white background. “The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this due to ‘Budget issues.’ That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful Season 14.”

Melissa Gilbert Thanked Michael Landon Jr. For ‘Giving Me the Chance’ to Appear on ‘When Calls The Heart’

Gilbert, who first rose to fame on “Little House on the Prairie,” expressed her gratitude in the caption of her Instagram post, noting that the son of her “Little House” dad, Michael Landon, was the one who gave her the job. Michael Landon Jr. is one of the co-creators and executive producers of “When Calls The Heart.”

“I will be eternally grateful to my dear friend @michaellandonjr1 for giving me the chance to bring Georgie McGill to life,” she wrote. “It was a lovely couple of seasons but it’s time to say farewell. When one door closes, another one opens. Looking forward to whatever comes next.”

Gilbert also included the hashtags #thatsshowbiz and #onwardandupward at the end of her July 16 post.

Hearties quickly flooded Gilbert’s post to share how much they’ll miss her on the long-running series, including one who sweetly wrote, “You will be missed and know you are loved”

Hallmark Jack Wagner and Melissa Gilbert on “When Calls The Heart”

Other fans expressed disappointment about how Gilbert’s departure will impact the show, with one writing, “Oh no! Poor Bill won’t get his happily ever after! 😢” and another sharing, “You were a great asset to the storyline”

Another commented, “I loved you and Jack together! I’m really sorry to hear this.😢”

Hearties Are Questioning Whether Hallmark’s Decision on Melissa Gilbert Was Influenced by Her Husband’s Legal Issues

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Quite a few fans questioned Hallmark’s motives in the comment section of Gilbert’s post, theorizing that she was let go due to the legal issues surrounding her husband, actor Timothy Busfield.

One wrote, “Budget issues is code for ‘we don’t want to support you during a very difficult period in your family’s life.’ Sorry this is happening to you! 😢 always supporting you and your family!”

EntertainmentNow has reached out to Hallmark Channel for comment.

In January, the “West Wing” alum turned himself in to New Mexico police after an arrest warrant was issued accusing the actor of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse. The charges stemmed from a legal filing by the family of two young actors, whose accusations Busfield has vehemently denied.

Gilbert broke her silence in April to Good Morning America, insisting that her husband is “the last person in the world who would hurt a child” and adding, “Believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison.”

As Gilbert exits “When Calls The Heart,” Hallmark announced in December that Lori Loughlin would be returning to the show six years after her involvement in a national college admissions scandal led to her being let go from the network.

Season 14 of “When Calls The Heart” is scheduled to film from August through November, and will likely premiere on Hallmark Channel in early 2027.