Major News About the Future of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ — Is Scott Patterson Returning?

The first four seasons of “Sullivan’s Crossing” have captivated fans with romance, drama and stunning scenery. That’s not to mention characters played by Hallmark alum Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan, as well as the addition of current Hallmark star Marcus Rosner in Season 4.

Now, there’s been major developments when it comes to the future of the beloved series.

Season 5 Is Coming But with Someone New Leading the Story

Netflix Cal, Maggie and Liam from “Sullivan’s Crossing”

“The CW Network has finalized a deal for a Season 5 renewal of its Canadian romantic drama Sullivan’s Crossing starring Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray,” Deadline reported on Thursday, July 16. “The 10-episode fifth season, which will start production in Nova Scotia later this summer, will premiere on the CW in 2027, keeping the series’ yearly cadence.”

“The pickup by the CW, which has been Sullivan’s Crossing’s first-window U.S. home since Season 1, follows the show’s Season 5 renewal by CTV and Crave in Canada more than a month ago as part of parent Bell Media’s upfront announcements,” Deadline noted.

Deadline also informed fans that “Sullivan’s Crossing, created by Roma Roth based on the New bestselling book series by Robyn Carr, will have a new Head Writer in Season 5, Floyd Kane, as Roth has stepped down from the position she held for the first four seasons. She remains an executive producer while shepherding a new series unveiled at the CTV upfront, Thunder Point, also based on Carr novels. (Roth also executive produces Netflix’s hit Carr adaptation, Virgin River.)”

Netflix Cal and Maggie from “Sullivan’s Crossing”

“I could not be more excited that Sullivan’s Crossing will be returning for its fifth season,” Roth said, according to Deadline. “From the beginning, my goal was to create a long-running series that would resonate deeply with a global audience, and I’m thrilled that our fans have supported us every step of the way. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished alongside our valued partners, crew, and cast and remain committed to guiding the series as we continue to build on our success with Season 5.”

Roth continued by saying, “I’m also delighted to welcome head writer Floyd Kane, whose talented storytelling will help shape the next chapter of Sullivan’s Crossing, as I continue to expand my brand and bring another beloved Robyn Carr book series to life.”

Will Scott Patterson Bring Sully Back for Season 5?

Netflix Harry “Sully” Sullivan from “Sullivan’s Crossing”

*SEASON 4 SPOILERS AHEAD!*

As fans who are caught up on the latest episodes of “Sullivan’s Crossing” know, “[i]n Season 4, Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) finally feels like life at the Crossing is falling into place, having embraced a new direction for her career and renewed her commitment to Cal (Murray),” Deadline notes. “But when Maggie’s ex-husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), arrives with a shocking revelation, her world is thrown into turmoil once again — leaving Cal questioning whether Maggie can ever truly leave her past behind.”

In a development that sparked a “monster debate” behind the scenes, Cal and Maggie ended up getting engaged.

Will Season 5 see them stay together? Will they get married? And what about the other characters? For instance, will Scott Patterson come back as Harry “Sully” Sullivan?

As Deadline mentions, “Season 4 marked the series’ first installment without original co-lead Scott Patterson.” So, will fans be seeing him in upcoming episodes? Well, as it currently stands “[t]here are no current plans for him to return in Season 5, at least in a significant way…” But, that could always change!