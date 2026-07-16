Hallmark Star Warren Christie Opens Up About Playing An Iconic ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Character

Warren Christie has become a familiar face to viewers of the Hallmark Channel.

Since making his Hallmark debut in the 2008 holiday flim “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Christie has gone on to star in numerous features for Hallmark Channel.

His latest project, however, isn’t set in a bucolic small town during the holidays, but on the untamed frontier in Netflix‘s “Little House on the Prairie.”

Warren Christie Plays a Beloved ‘Little House’ Character

Netflix Alice Halsey and Warren Christie in ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Christie portrays Mr. Edwards in Netflix’s “Little House on the Prarie,” which adapts Laura Ingalls Wilder’s series of quasi-autobiographical books set in the 1870s.

Mr. Edwards is one of the most beloved characters in the books, a rugged Civil War veteran coping with PTSD from his wartime experiences who befriends the Ingalls family.

The character became a fan favorite for viewers of the original series, memorably played by Victor French.

Warren Christie Recognized He Has Big Shoes to Fill

Christie recently spoke with the “Kingdom Builder Podcast” about his “Little House” role, discussing what it’s been like to tell a new version of such a beloved story.

As he explained, his two older sisters are “super fans” of the original series, who were understandably thrilled when he was cast in the show.

Considering the original show’s legacy, Christie recognizes the responsibility of stepping into the shoes of Victor French, who cast a long shadow after playing the role for nearly a decade.

“To get an opportunity to step into these boots is really special, and it was never lost on me — and any of us, to be honest with you — how special it is to be a part of this world,” he shared.

A Character That’s New Yet the Same

That said, Christie also recognized that he needed to bring his own take to the character, distinctive from the way that French played Mr. Edwards in the original series, which ran from 1974 until 1983.

According to Christie, this new iteration of “Little House” is hewing closer to the books than the Michael Landon-starring series did.

“It’s 50 years later … Our marching orders are to be a little more true to the books,” he said.

“But I was gifted incredible material, wonderful scene partners every day, and just an incredible environment to go in and try and create something new, but the connective tissue’s always the same,” Christie added.

Play

He’ll Always Love His Expereinces with Hallmark Channel

Speaking with TV Goodness last year about his “Countdown to Christmas” movie “Home Turf,” Christie recalled feeling that he’d found a home after filming his first Hallmark movie back in 2008.

“So I did the movie, and I had such a good time. And Brooke Burns was incredible and [co-star] Henry [Winkler] was everything you’d hope he could be… It’s the thing I get brought up to me more than anything, not just at Christmas Con, but in general. And I’ve been doing this for awhile,” he said.

“The one thing that’s very, very impressive about Hallmark is they’re their own entity,” he explained. “There’s not this fear training people up and giving them opportunities because they’re gonna leave. They do it because they know people want to be there and tell these stories… so many people stay there for so long because of how well they’re treated and the opportunities that they’re given.”

Reflecting on the enduring popularity of Hallmark’s holiday movies, he added, “They’re just nice stories. We know that there’ll be a happy ending. And people want that more and more.”