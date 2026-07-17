Star Says She’s ‘Ecstatic’ Over Hallmark Series’ Surprise Emmy Nomination

Although Hallmark Hall of Fame movies have earned dozens of Emmy nominations and awards over the years, Hallmark Media has struggled to get members of the Television Academy to notice and honor any of its original series with a nomination. Until now, this is!

Hallmark Channel’s 2025 series “The Motherhood,” produced in partnership with actress Connie Britton, just earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program, and the star says she “couldn’t be more thrilled.” She also shared her post to her Instagram Stories and exclaimed that she was “frickin ecstatic” over the honor.

In an Instagram post on July 16, 2026, Britton wrote of the nomination, “Wow wow. This has been a true passion project and I couldn’t have done it without @scout.productions and @hallmarkchannel, and all the incredible people involved in making this show dedicated to uplifting and creating community for single moms.”

Connie Britton’s Own Experience as a Working, Single Mom Inspired ‘The Motherhood’

In each of six episodes of “The Motherhood,” which is available to stream via Hallmark+, Britton worked with a team or “village” of helpers (positive parenting coach Destini Ann, home design specialist Angela Rose, and fashion & confidence expert Taryn Hicks) as they provided a deserving single mom with a wardrobe update, parenting guidance, and a revitalized living space.

In her post, Britton gave “huge shout outs” to the team “who brought the show to life,” and “all our amazing, courageous moms.” One of those moms was OBGYN Dr. Danielle Jones, who needed help learning to accept help and create more balance in her busy life.

She commented on Britton’s post, “Was a great show to be a part of- love and miss you Mama Connie @conniebritton! Forever grateful for you introducing us to the neighbor ladies. They’ve been our rock since then. ❤️”

Many friends and fans commented on her post, including one who wrote, “Congrats!!! Such an amazing project to be recognized!”

Connie Britton’s Own Experience as a Working, Single Mom Inspired ‘The Motherhood’

Getty David Windsor and Connie Britton at the premiere luncheon for Hallmark’s “The Motherhood” on May 1, 2025.

“The Motherhood” was inspired by Britton’s own journey as a single mom after adopting her son Yoby from Ethiopia in 2012, just before moving to Tennessee to star in the hit ABC/CMT series “Nashville.”

“I moved to Nashville making decisions the way I always had, not realizing that motherhood changes everything,” she told First For Women before the show’s May 2025 premiere on Hallmark Channel.

She told Parade that she “didn’t know a soul,” and was “working 16-hour days, 18-hour days, and had this little baby at home and was like, ‘Ahhhh.’ It was kind of crisis mode a little bit because I didn’t know what I was doing, and I really didn’t have people to rely on.”

Britton got engaged to producer David Windsor in October 2025 after dating for nearly six years. He was there to celebrate the launch of “The Motherhood” at a premiere luncheon Hallmark Channel threw in New York City, and now may be headed to the Emmys with his love.

In her Instagram post, Britton thanked the Emmys “for acknowledging the power and love in this project,” adding, “We are overjoyed and grateful.”