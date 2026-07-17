‘Project Runway’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 2

The “Project Runway” Season 22 premiere left us with a cliffhanger, as the new set of designers were waiting on the “Project Runway” judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks — to deliver their final results of the night. Three more designers will be sent home before starting a new challenge on “Project Runway” Season 22, which will give the designers a second chance at first impressions. The show has had many homes, from Bravo to Lifetime, but now it airs and streams on a few other networks. Who gets eliminated on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us during our “Project Runway” 2026 live recap below.

Ready, Set, Redemption on ‘Project Runway’

Last week on “Project Runway” Season 22, the 22 designers had to bring a signature look from home and wow the judges with it. In shocking news, six of the designers would be eliminated on Night 1! While we saw three of them sent home already, the show ended with “To Be Continued” on the screen, so the other results will start tonight’s show.

For tonight’s new episode, it’s a second chance at first impressions. They will have to create a look that reflects their personal design style. Ice Spice will be serving as a guest judge this week. The fight to be named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22 continues, but who goes home on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us and follow along with our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 16 Live Recap – Week 2

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “PROJECT RUNWAY” LIVE RECAP UPDATES.

Back To the Premiere

Disney R’Bonney Nola, Robby Crone, Plane Jane

We go back to last week’s episode. The designer safe from the first episode is Jeffrey. That means R’Bonney, Plane Jane, and Robby have been eliminated!

Back to Business

Heidi tells the designers to say their goodbyes, but then the rest of them meet them back on the runway! Back on the runway, the designers are moving on to their next challenge. For this challenge, they will need to create a redemption look. They will need to show personal style under pressure and on a budget. The designers will have a $500 budget and one day to create their look.

There are six designers with immunity this week after having the best looks last week. Heidi says that five designers will be eliminated from this challenge! They are not messing around here. The six immune designers will also get a chance to come together and save one of the eliminated designers.

Shopping & Workroom

The designers make their way to Mood for their materials and fabrics. Then it’s time to head to the workroom to get started on their looks on “Project Runway” Season 22.

We have seven hours left in the day, and here comes Christian Siriano. Anna had a plan to recreate a dress she made as a kid. However, Christian said to nix that idea and make a contemporary dress. Anna said she’s fine with that, but clearly not okay with it.