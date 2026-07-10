Who Got Eliminated on ‘Project Runway’ 2026 Tonight? Season 22 Premiere Results

It’s wild to think, but here we are at the premiere of another season of “Project Runway” 2026 tonight on Freeform. The show has had many homes, from Bravo to Lifetime, but now it airs and streams on a few other networks. The 22 new designers are ready to showcase their signature looks for the “Project Runway” Season 22 judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks — and fight for a spot in the competition. Which designers designed their way to safety? Find out who got eliminated on “Project Runway” 2026 tonight below in our “Project Runway” spoilers.

Who Went Home on ‘Project Runway’

It’s time for the premiere of “Project Runway” Season 22. These new designers are all competing to be named the winner of “Project Runway” 2026, and the pressure will be on tonight.

For this premiere episode, the designers will be shocked to see how many of them there are. Yes, we are starting Season 22 with 22 designers. However, that number is going to dwindle down very quickly. It looks like Heidi and the judges will be sending six designers home after tonight’s challenge! Watch with us and find out which designer was eliminated tonight on “Project Runway” 2026. Find out below with our “Project Runway” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 9 Live Results – Premiere

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “PROJECT RUNWAY” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Season 22 Begins

We have new challenges, new designers, and it has begun. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

9:38 p.m. – The 22 designers are in place. They had to bring one look from home, so they will be showing this signature look for tonight’s challenge. Six designers will be picked as the winners and earn immunity next week. On the flip side, six designers will be eliminated and sent home tonight!

9:49 p.m. – In the workroom now, as the designers have two hours to work. Looks are done, so just need to do some model fittings and then edits where needed.

10:01 p.m. – Christian continues to make his way through the workroom to check out the designers’ looks.

10:14 p.m. – The runway show has started. We have 22 designers to get through, so it will be a long one.

10:23 p.m. – The runway show is done. Now time for the judges to discuss the top and bottom looks!