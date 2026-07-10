Jacob Roloff Opens Up About ‘Little People, Big World’ Exit, Relationship with Family and Future

Jacob Roloff doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the TLC show, “Little People, Big World,” 10 years ago.

Roloff, now 29, started his journey in front of the camera when he was just 9-years-old, and is viewing his life differently now that he has a family of his own.

“I certainly don’t regret it,” Roloff told People. “But I’m still working out what it all means and what I can do to move forward.”

Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Television personalities Matt and Amy Roloff attend the Discovery Upfront Presentation NY – Talent Images at the Frederick P. Rose Hall on April 23, 2008 in New York City.(Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery)

Jacob Roloff’s Exit From ‘Little People, Big World’

In 2020, he came forward and alleged that a producer on the show engaged in sexual acts against him from 2007 to 2010.

“I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future,” he said in 2020. “In solidarity with silent survivors, Jacob Roloff.”

He now looks at his life through a lens after going off the grid.

He felt like he needed to disappear and land somewhere among people who didn’t recognize him. He went to Humboldt County with his wife, Isabel, and said it was beautiful. Especially being surrounded by people who didn’t know anything about his public life.

Jacob and Isabel now have a child, Mateo, who was born in 2021.

Back to the Roloff Farm

The family eventually made their way back to the farm.

“We’re living on the farm now, a double-wide that my dad used to live in,” Jacob says. “Me and my cousin Max, my dad’s nephew, we manage the place,” he adds, noting that they still do pumpkin season at the farm, which will return later this October.

“And I take care of the animals,” Isabel adds. “And then I grow flowers. Our one son, Mateo, is growing up a lot like Jacob did, just a farm kid.”

“Little People, Big World,” was a long-running show on TLC centered around the lives of Matt and Amy Roloff, Jacob’s parents. Both of whom have dwarfism. The show documented how the couple kept up the family and a farm.

As time went on, members of the family grew exhausted with the publicity and drama that ensued within the family.

Despite all of that, Jacob has now maintained a relatively “normal” relationship with his family.

“Everybody understands that, for the cousins’ and the kids’ sake, let’s all just put our differences aside and maintain those relationships,” said Isabel. “His family is just in a good place, I’d say, from where it’s been in the past.”

For his future with reality television and social media, it’s different now. Especially with his young son.

“People being able to project their own decisions over what they see on TV — we never wanted to allow that into our child’s life,” she says. “Jacob made it very clear when we got pregnant — it was one of the first things he said — that we’re not posting our son online.”

Now they’ll be able to heal on the farm without the cameras, Isabel said.



