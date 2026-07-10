‘TODAY Host Jenna Bush Shares Rare, Sweet Family Photo Showing All 3 Kids

Jenna Bush has her hands full. She’d admitted in the past that when it comes to her three children, she has zero control over what could conspire.
She manages to take it with stride, however. And she recently shared the cutest photo of the full family. One we don’t see very often.
“Magic of July 🧨🎆✨scroll to see a fruit plate loving kitty!” she wrote in an Instagram carousel.
The Photo Breakdown
The Former First Daughter posed with her husband, Henry and their little ones, Mila (13), Poppy (10) and Hal (6) on the beach. She added a sweet couple of photos of just her and her husband with some breathtaking views of the sunset on the water.
There were fireworks too, of course. And yes, it was completed with a video of a cat eating fruit.
Calling them “little ones” might not be totally correct as Mila continues her tweens, but they do have one mature way about them. They call their mom by her name: Jenna.
All About Family
“And sometimes call me ‘Jenna Bush.’ All I’m hearing is ‘Jenna Bush! Jenna Bush!’ I’m like, ‘You’re not even using your last name with me!’ she said during an episode of TODAY.
The beginning of this family, pre-children, started in a grumpy way, Jenna explained. She was surprised by the proposal, but not exactly elated about it.
“I wasn’t predicting it. In fact, I was acting very cranky, a little grumpy,” she recalled about Henry popping the question in 1997. “And he said, ‘Let’s stop for a LUNA bar, the sun is about to come up, let’s watch it together.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m too cold to stop.’ I said, ‘Let’s please keep going.’”
And yes, he asked the former President of the United States, George W. Bush permission for her hand in marriage before he got down on one knee.