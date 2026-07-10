‘TODAY Host Jenna Bush Shares Rare, Sweet Family Photo Showing All 3 Kids

Jenna Bush has her hands full. She’d admitted in the past that when it comes to her three children, she has zero control over what could conspire.

She manages to take it with stride, however. And she recently shared the cutest photo of the full family. One we don’t see very often.

“Magic of July 🧨🎆✨scroll to see a fruit plate loving kitty!” she wrote in an Instagram carousel.

The Photo Breakdown

The Former First Daughter posed with her husband, Henry and their little ones, Mila (13), Poppy (10) and Hal (6) on the beach. She added a sweet couple of photos of just her and her husband with some breathtaking views of the sunset on the water.

There were fireworks too, of course. And yes, it was completed with a video of a cat eating fruit.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at The Empire State Building on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Calling them “little ones” might not be totally correct as Mila continues her tweens, but they do have one mature way about them. They call their mom by her name: Jenna.

All About Family

“And sometimes call me ‘Jenna Bush.’ All I’m hearing is ‘Jenna Bush! Jenna Bush!’ I’m like, ‘You’re not even using your last name with me!’ she said during an episode of TODAY.

The beginning of this family, pre-children, started in a grumpy way, Jenna explained. She was surprised by the proposal, but not exactly elated about it.

Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 14: (L-R) Libby Leist, Deborah Kosofsky, Carson Daly, Siri Daly and Jenna Bush Hager attend “Siriously Delicious” by Siri Daly book launch event at Williams Sonoma Columbus Circle on April 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Time Inc. Books)

“I wasn’t predicting it. In fact, I was acting very cranky, a little grumpy,” she recalled about Henry popping the question in 1997. “And he said, ‘Let’s stop for a LUNA bar, the sun is about to come up, let’s watch it together.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m too cold to stop.’ I said, ‘Let’s please keep going.’”

Getty US President George W. Bush and his daughter Jenna walk to board Marine One December 23, 2008 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Bush is heading to Camp David where he was due to spend the Christmas holidays. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

And yes, he asked the former President of the United States, George W. Bush permission for her hand in marriage before he got down on one knee.