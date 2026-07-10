Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 31 Recap For Tuesday July 7, 2026: KC and Tierra Make It Exclusive!

Hello, everyone! Welcome to Day 27 of Love Island USA. Tonight’s episode brought massive milestones for the final six as one couple elevated their commitment to exclusive territory, while another entirely skipped the talking stage to make it official.

We are officially down to our final six couples:

Sincere and Melanie

Carl and Aniya

Zach and Kayda

Dylan and Kenzie

Bryce and Trinity

KC and Tierra

New Hideaway Selections

The evening initiated by revisiting Dylan and Kenzie’s icy standoff from the previous night. Dylan maintained intense reservations regarding Kenzie’s past exploration, specifically referencing her private Speakeasy chat that resulted in a kiss with Gal before his exit. Although Kenzie had ultimately halted the exploring, Dylan admitted the action left him upset.

The heavy, tense atmosphere broke instantly at the sound of a text chime:

“Islanders, the Hideaway is now open. Please choose one couple to spend a private night together!”

Recognizing their intense emotional journey, the islanders universally voted Melanie and Sincere to occupy the private suite.

“I don’t know if we clapping cheeks, but we will be doing something,” Melanie laughed in her confessional. “I’m so nervous. I don’t know what the f— is gonna happen tonight. Me and Sincere went through a lot, but I know for a fact we are compatible…”

As the couple entered the Hideaway, Trinity and Bryce went to Soul Ties to talk about the outside world.

“I just feel like what we have is so special,” Bryce insisted. “It’s like every time I see you, I just wanna be next to you no matter what.”

“You make me really happy,” Trinity gushed.

Bryce confessed that he’s never been speechless, stating their reunion after Casa Amor brought him the most joy he had experienced in a long time. Trinity shared the sentiment but revealed her anxiety regarding their long-distance dynamic. Trinity currently resides in Virginia, while Bryce lives in Los Angeles. A six hour flight away from each other.

“It’s not like I live somewhere that’s not where you need to be,” Bryce reassured her.

Concurrently, Carl escorted Aniya to Say Less to map out what life also looked like beyond the Villa walls. Aniya suggested a future meetup in Nantucket, highlighting their own multi-state barrier given her life in Georgia and Carl’s commitment to Denver.

“I was a little bit nervous… I have to be in Denver for the next three years for PT school. You know, it’s hard when you’re in two different states,” Carl admitted.

Carl clarified that while a past attempt at long-distance had proved incredibly difficult, he maintained that the dynamic could succeed if both individuals possessed total stability in their personal lives.

“Every time I chat with Carl, it makes me feel like he’s just out of a movie… I just feel like he checks every single box,” Aniya said.

Meanwhile, inside the Hideaway, Sincere talked about his mom, admitting he continuously thought about how his mother would react to his behavior on the show. Melanie provided immediate comfort, countering that her own mother would absolutely not harbor any anger toward him.

Kayda pulled Trinity aside to drop her massive update: she and Zach had officially locked in their exclusive status. In the Love Island USA universe, the highly popular “exclusive” label signifies that a couple is closed off inside the Villa and committed to dating solely each other upon re-entering the real world. Trinity met the news with immediate skepticism.

“So you’re in a situationship?” Trinity countered, though she maintained baseline happiness for her friend.

The night drew to a close as Sabrina Carpenter’s Bed Chem provided the soundtrack for the Villa.

The Waterpark Escape

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: (l-r) Kuman Dameon Chandler, Sincere Nicholas Rhea, Zacharias Georgiou — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Before dawn could fully break, a silent text message vibrated on Aniya’s phone while the boys remained entirely asleep:

“Girls, you deserve some time away from the Villa and the boys, so please get ready to leave.”

Aniya immediately dropped to the floor, quietly crawling around the bedroom to wake the girls without waking the boys’. The group even invaded the Hideaway to get Melanie.

“I love my girls, but please put me back in the Hideaway,” Melanie said in the joint confessional, “Girls’ Day!”

By morning, the boys awoke to find the girls missing. Although initially confused, the boys quickly shifted into celebration, ecstatic that they could navigate the morning without rushing to the kitchen to prepare breakfast for their partners.

The girls, meanwhile, experienced total freedom as they escaped to a local waterpark. Once settled, Aniya made a celebratory toast, expressing immense gratitude for the sisterhood. The topic quickly pivoted to Melanie’s private night with Sincere. She revealed to the circle that they had strictly limited their intimacy to cuddling and kissing, adding that the experience took their bond a massive step forward.

Sincere mirrored that exact sentiment back at the Villa, explaining to the boys that their connection grew significantly despite not engaging in physical intimacy.

Back at the waterpark, the spotlight shifted directly to Kenzie’s ongoing circular arguments.

“I feel like he’s just been bringing up this stuff, and it’s been a whole week of me apologizing about it…I do just wanna move forward with the situation,” Kenzie stated, drawing immediate encouragement from the girls to work through the issue.

Concurrently, Dylan vented his frustration to Carl on the daybeds. He explained that all he wanted was Kenzie taking absolute accountability for her actions.

“There’s one thing about exploring multiple people and just seeing something there, and there’s another thing where it feels like you’re giving someone a false promise of the outside world,” Dylan argued.

He clarified that he wanted her to return from the excursion with a totally positive mindset, labeling it a defining moment for their future.

Emotional Breakthroughs and Title Warfare

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 831 — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Moreno, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis, Tierra Davis, Aniyah Harvey — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

As the waterpark excursion continued, Tierra became highly emotional when discussing KC. She confessed to the girls that he’s the first guy she wanted to bring home to meet her family.

“I feel like he’s the first guy that actually makes me feel wanted. He wants to meet my family. I never had that before,” Tierra cried, the girls then embraced her in a group hug.

Back at the Villa, KC reveals to the boys his intention to close things off with Tierra.

“I feel like everything we’ve been through, it would only make sense to make her my girlfriend,” KC said.

He immediately initiated plans for a scavenger hunt, utilizing the recent photo booth as clues.

Back at the waterpark, Aniya continued to beam over Carl.

“I feel like every time I talk about him, I smile,” Aniya shared.

Kayda then utilized the moment to announce her exclusive status to the circle. The announcement triggered immediate pushback from the girls, who questioned whether the label simply masked a glorified talking stage or an active situationship.

“Don’t yuck my yum,” Kayda laughed, shutting down the critique.

What Is ‘Exclusive’?

Once the girls completed their return to the Villa, the underlying tension over the “exclusive” label boiled over. Kayda approached Kenzie, admitting she felt deeply annoyed by the lack of enthusiasm surrounding her announcement. Kenzie offered her perspective on the Villa’s hierarchy of titles.

“I don’t see it like that. I see it as like, being exclusive in here is something that you would say until you get to the outside and he can ask… it’s way past that,” Kenzie explained.

Zach walked into the conversation, and Kayda confessed that the girls’ dismissive reactions had made her feel entirely like crap. Zach validated her feelings but added that, Bryce represented the only male islander showing a lack of support when he told the boys.

While the boys mapped out the operation for KC’s scavenger hunt, Kenzie pulled Dylan aside.

“I want to apologize and say that I’m sorry… I really have not acted this way with anyone else here,” Kenzie admitted.

Dylan accepted the apology, officially reconciling, “All I want is to be outside and show you off.”

Unfortunately, harmony remained elusive at the dinner table. Kayda admitted to Zach that she deeply regretted sharing her relationship update with the girls, breaking down into tears as she processed their critical comments.

“I’m always so happy for everybody else… my mom and my friends back home would be so happy for me,” Kayda cried.

Zach fired back, targeting the source of the criticism that maybe Trinity and Bryce were arrogant because not only were they voted highly, they’ve officially labeled their relationship boyfriend and girlfriend.

Simultaneously, the opposing faction gathered in Say Less to dissect the semantics of the label.

“I love my girl, but that is a situationship!” Trinity argued.

“I don’t get the exclusive s—, I don’t get that. I’ve heard of it before,” Melanie added.

“You guys are saying y’all dating each other without the title, just say y’all boyfriend and girlfriend.” Aniya said

Out on the yellow couches, Zach encouraged Kayda to ignore the outside noise.

“I’m not trying to call someone my girlfriend here for the sake of it. It doesn’t matter what they think,” Zach insisted.

“I’m happy you [Trinity] have a boyfriend, but not all of us are gonna move at that f—ing speed. It’s okay if we wanna wait till the outside world.” Kayda said

Trinity maintained her stance to Aniya and Melanie, pointing out that while Kayda and Zach were performing relationship duties without the official title, she supported whatever brought Kayda happiness.

KC’s Scavenger Hunt

With the evening underway, KC launched his romantic operation. He signaled Carl and Dylan to escort Tierra directly to the photo booth to uncover her initial clue. The snapshot featured KC holding kitchen pans, sending her straight to the kitchen.

Upon arrival, she showed the clue to Sincere, who immediately revealed a second set of photos hidden inside the cookware. This second clue directed her to the fire pit, where Bryce presented a final photo of KC holding sand. Zach stepped in to decode the final destination, directing Tierra to out to the dock.

Tierra arrived at the water’s edge to find KC waiting to deliver his speech.

“Although we have had not the most time, you have made me feel a way I haven’t felt with anyone else,” KC said.

He officially asked Tierra to become his girlfriend, and she immediately accepted, cementing them as the Villa’s newest official couple.

The milestone marked a beautiful conclusion to Day 27, but the final judgment is officially looming.

A brand-new public vote is brewing to determine the final four! Head over to the Love Island USA app to vote for the couples you believe deserve a spot in the grand finale.

The final couples are locking it in, but who will make the final four? Love Island USA airs Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.