‘Love Island USA’ KC & Titi Make It Official in Episode 31

After surviving one of the most controversial stretches of Love Island USA Season 8, KC Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis officially took the next step in their relationship.



During Episode 31, which began streaming on July 7, KC surprised Titi with a romantic scavenger hunt that led her to the villa’s docks. Waiting with a bouquet of roses, he asked her to be his girlfriend after delivering an emotional speech about how their relationship had changed his outlook on commitment. Titi immediately accepted, making them one of the season’s newest official couples.



How KC’s romantic dock surprise unfolded



KC spent much of Episode 31 secretly organizing a scavenger hunt for Titi, who followed a trail of clues accompanied by the boys before arriving at the waterfront docks, where he greeted her with roses.



In his speech, KC reflected on how meeting Titi had made him feel something he hadn’t experienced before and admitted he had struggled with commitment in previous relationships. He explained that he now knew what he wanted before asking her the question.

The moment caught some fans off guard online, especially after KC appeared to frame the step as Titi finally being “worthy” of girlfriend status. Still, the gesture landed with others, who saw the scavenger hunt and dockside roses as one of the couple’s clearest attempts to move past the Casa Amor backlash.



Titi happily said yes, and the pair celebrated with a kiss as the rest of the villa cheered them on. The romantic gesture marked a dramatic shift for a couple whose relationship had been under intense scrutiny just days earlier.



The two first met during Casa Amor, where sparks flew almost immediately and they shared a kiss on their first night together. KC ultimately chose to leave behind his original Day 1 partner, Aniya Harvey, during the Casa Amor recoupling before choosing Titi again during Episode 27, solidifying their connection despite ongoing criticism from fellow Islanders.



From Casa Amor controversy to wild card favorites?



KC and Titi’s journey has been one of the most debated storylines of the season.



Following Casa Amor and the fallout from Movie Night, the couple found themselves with relatively little support inside the villa. Despite that, viewers kept them in the competition during a public vote that surprised many Islanders, allowing their relationship to continue developing.



Outside the villa, the conversation has been just as intense. Titi’s confrontation with Trinity became one of the biggest viral moments of the season, with the clip amassing 10.4 million Instagram views and another 15.5 million views on TikTok, while KC remained one of Season 8’s most polarizing contestants following Casa Amor. Those debates, however, have increasingly given way to praise as the couple continued to strengthen their relationship. LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 821 — Pictured: (l-r) Tierra Davis, Kuman Dameon/KC Chandler — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Tuesday night’s proposal appeared to win over even some skeptical viewers. Without a doubt, Love Island USA KC Titi Season 8 delivered drama and romance that captured fans’ attention.



“Now THAT was cute,” one fan wrote after the episode aired, while another admitted, “ugh Titi and KC are actually cute,” Parade reported.



Titi, 25, is an Inglewood native who works as both a model and nanny. Before joining Love Island USA, she appeared in Karol G’s “WATATI” music video and has also modeled during LA Swim Week. In summary, the relationship of KC and Titi was a highlight on Love Island USA KC Titi Season 8.Fans looking for more drama and romance from reality TV have kept up with everything happening in the world of KC, Titi, and their memorable time on Season 8 of Love Island USA.

As KC and Titi moved into a new phase, Kayda was facing uncertainty in her own relationship with Zach, whose “exclusivity” status was called into question. Or, as Trinity put it more bluntly, the pair seemed to be in a “situationship.”