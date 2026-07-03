Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 21 Recap For Sunday June 28, 2026: Fiji Bakery

Welcome to Day 21, Love Island USA fans! We are officially approaching the final stretch of our dramatic summer in Fiji, and tonight’s episode got incredibly messy.

Tensions from the Casa Amor recoupling boiled completely over, a legendary guest star stepped in to hold the boys accountable, and America used its voting power to send shockwaves straight back into the villa hierarchy.

Post-Casa Amor Recoupling

The evening picks up exactly where the devastating recoupling ceremony left off. Having watched KC choose to couple with Tierra, leaving Aniya completely single and vulnerable, the original villa girls escort a sobbing Aniya over to the yellow couches.

The emotional sanctuary does not last long. From across the yard, the remaining islanders at the fire pit—specifically Parmida, Tierra, Corbin, and KC—begin laughing. The insensitive noise carries across the deck, causing Aniya to break down even further in Melanie’s arms.

The lack of empathy immediately irritates the other reunited couples.

“You know what’s really annoying?” Zach said to the group. “We had a great vibe in Casa and now we’ve come back to this.”

“Because we’re not f—ing 21 and 22. Like, we’re grown.” Parmida said.

Shaking with humiliation, Aniya admits she feels completely discarded. Melanie steps up as the ultimate day-one sister, offering a fierce reality check to dry her tears.

“If he does that s— to you, you don’t think he’s gonna do it to her? Bro, this is the biggest f—ing blessing you just got,” Melanie reassures her. “…KC doesn’t matter. He doesn’t even fit your life.”

Melanie accurately points out that Aniya was essentially playing a game of “Build-a-Bear” with KC, wasting her energy trying to construct a mature man out of someone who could never compare to the grand woman she is. She adds that even if neither of them walks out of Fiji with a partner, she is eternally grateful they found each other.

“I have never felt so disrespected, and put to the side and pushed off,” Aniya confessed through tears in her confessional. “…I’m more upset at myself for having faith in it.”

Corbin and Sincere’s Apology

On the opposite side of the garden, Corbin processes his own roasting. Speaking with Bryce and Sincere, he admits he severely misjudged how the evening would unfold.

“The fact that the girls started to bash Parmida. Kenzie didn’t even say hi to her. I feel like I’m in s— with the girls,” Corbin said, noting that he expected the recoupling to be cool, calm, and collected. Instead, he feels like he was fried, cooked, and dropped right back into a deep fryer.

Trinity goes out of her way to provide clarity to Parmida, assuring the bombshell that the girls hold no malice toward her. She explains that while Parmida has only experienced Corbin’s blissful honeymoon phase, the original girls have spent three weeks watching his true colors. Parmida notes the warning but states she prefers not to judge him based on past villa behaviors.

Meanwhile, Melanie and Sincere pull each other for a post-ceremony chat that turns instantly hostile. Sincere immediately acts defensive, pointing out that Melanie explored two separate connections—Corey and Ronnie—while he was away.

“It’s the fact that so many guys literally had to tell me I deserve more. You’re coming off as a player, Sincere,” Melanie said, admitting she actively wanted to like Corey just to throw a connection in Sincere’s face out of spite.

When Melanie asks exactly how many times he kissed Amora behind her back, Sincere deflects, simply stating, “She just wasn’t my person.” He then admits he feels deeply slighted that Melanie ruined their reunion by grilling him at the fire pit instead of celebrating the fact that he chose to return to her.

“It’s so hard to stay mad at Sincere, because I be pissed,” Melanie said in her confessional. “…I feel like he’s telling me the truth.”

Up in Soul Ties, Trinity and Bryce celebrate their mutual loyalty by addressing the postcard elephant in the room. Bryce admits it crushed his spirit to see the picture of her kissing Corey in the photo booth. He also reveals that KC spent his time in Casa actively trying to explore other women, but Bryce ensured his bed remained completely free out of respect for her. Content with their loyalty, they seal the conversation with a kiss.

“I’ve done all my exploring, guys. Like, I don’t want nobody else. I want Bryce,” Trinity gushedin her confessional.

KC and Tierra’s New Found Love

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 821 — Pictured: (l-r) Tierra Davis, Kuman Dameon KC Chandler — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

On the pink couches, KC and Tierra stroke each other’s egos. KC claims that while he constantly poured into Aniya’s cup, she never once filled his.

“It didn’t take long for us to click,” Tierra said. “Sincere sat me down and told me, ‘Titi, this is the happiest I ever seen KC.’ The fact that your friends see it, that says something.”

Tierra takes it a step further in her confessional, explicitly comparing her three-day connection with KC to Romeo and Juliet.

Over in the Speakeasy, Zach confesses to Kayda that he was terrified his postcard receipts had ruined his chances of finding her single. He officially clears his conscience, admitting he kissed Alannah a total of three times outside of challenges.

“I was like, ‘He’s never gonna hear my laugh again if he walks in with another girl,’” Kayda tells him.

They share a passionate kiss, though Kayda makes it abundantly clear to the cameras that Zach is nowhere near out of the dog house yet.

As the night winds down, Melanie, Trinity and Kayda watch a devastated Aniya retreat to Soul Ties to sleep alone. Melanie quickly leaves to check on her as her heavy sobbing echoes across the deck.

“I just wish she would’ve been open to having that conversation with Carl,” Trinity reflected to Kayda. “Because at the end of the day, she could have been probably able to explore both.”

Hidden away under the covers, Aniya tells Melanie that KC’s recoupling speech was deeply disrespectful.

“He’s pretty much saying he’s done with Aniya… that s— is crazy. And it’s weird,” Kayda agreed, joining the debrief.

In the bedroom, KC tells the boys he intends to speak with Aniya eventually, but refuses to do so if the girls are present. Simultaneously, Tierra uses the beauty room to apologize to the girls for her explosive defensiveness during the ceremony. Trinity accepts, reiterating that the anger is directed entirely at the boys’ behavior.

Tierra tries to smooth things over by noting that Bryce and Zach were on their absolute best behavior in Casa Amor.

“Wait, so if they was on their best behavior, how was Sincere?” Melanie asked, her radar immediately going off.

Initially wanting Sincere to confess himself, Tierra caves and exposes the truth: Sincere and Amora were actively cuddling and kissing in bed every single night.

Armed with this new information, Melanie lays Sincere a few minutes later, telling him “Dude, I missed you, but I don’t like the way you be acting.”

Chay’s Green Flags

The morning sun brings cold clarity. Aniya wakes up and informs the girls she has zero desire to hear from her former partner: “I feel better, but I don’t wanna talk to him… he can save his breath.”

In the bathroom, a defiant KC tells the boys he won’t be begging for forgiveness: “The only thing I’m not gonna deal with is kissing a—.”

Later, while chatting with Caleb, KC acknowledges he needs to act like a man and lay his feelings on the table, though he complains that the hostile energy in the villa makes it incredibly difficult.

At the kitchen island, Aniya opens up to Zach and Sincere, explaining that her lingering thoughts of KC were the only reason she didn’t bring Carl back. She admits her conversations with Carl were easily some of the best she has ever experienced in her life.

“It wasn’t easy for him. He thought the whole time like, f—, this is gonna be hard,” Zach said, attempting to defend KC’s mindset.

Aniya reflects in her confessional: “I wish I could go back and tell myself, ‘Aniya, this is a bad idea.’ Like, throwing warning signs at myself. But I am happy what I chose with, because I was vulnerable. It’s hard for me to do that. I am missing Carl right about now though.”

Aniya begins crying in front of Zach and Sincere, confessing that the villa has made her not feel completely beautiful and disrespected.

Sincere comforts her instantly, “When you do feel like this, don’t be afraid to tell one of us. We’re gonna be here for you regardless.”

Sensing an opportunity for gossip, Corbin pulls Dylan and Gal aside to get the explicit details of what went down while the original boys were away. The Casa boys completely spill the beans, detailing exactly how affectionate Aniya and Carl were.

“Niya apparently was kissing on this dude every morning. She should’ve picked his a—, not gonna lie, if she felt it was a better connection,” Corbin concludes in his confessional.

Over at the dock, Kayda ensures Zach feels the heat, reminding him that she sat in this exact spot with Chay. She makes it clear that Chay displayed absolute green flags across the board, though she acknowledges that Zach spent the previous night continuously telling her he loved her.

By the pool, Sincere asks Melanie if she has anything weighing on her mind, which opens the floodgates.

“Seeing you say it was such a hard experience… but you’re still kissing her and bumping and grinding on her in the bed… that bothers me a lot,” Melanie said. “You can’t do it and then regret it.”

Melanie breaks down, accusing Sincere of using the word “sorry” as a bandaid. She points out that Bryce managed to respect Trinity by refusing to kiss or cuddle Sydney in bed, and she expected that exact same baseline respect from him.

Sincere tries to defend himself: “I truly do understand it hurt your feelings—” but Melanie cuts him off entirely, refusing to listen further as she stands up and walks away.

“I don’t know what to do at this point,” Sincere vented in his confessional. “I don’t know what else I can do. And it’s, ‘Oh, Sincere is the only one that messes up,’ when she literally told me she was exploring two different connections. It is a little tiring.”

Melanie retreats to the glam room to cry to Trinity, admitting that while she knows a sense of gratitude should fill her because he returned single, the mental image of him kissing Amora in bed cuts deeply. Sincere tells Zach that her reaction entirely confuses him, though he anticipated a storm.

“I feel like she ruined what was meant to be a nice moment between you two. It was meant to be you choosing each other again despite all the odds,” Zach offers, though he notes he understands Melanie’s hurt.

Sincere doubles down, stating that while he did kiss Amora, he had to actively force himself to open up to her, and it never felt authentic enough to warrant bringing her back.

Seeking peace, Aniya pulls Tierra to the outdoor couches. She ensures Tierra knows there is no bad blood between them as women, as the blame lies entirely with KC.

“As a woman, I understand,” Tierra said. “I can literally put myself where you’re at. I under 1,000% how you feel.”

Tierra explains she wants to maintain a friendship with KC without making Aniya uncomfortable, and the two maturely hug it out.

Downstairs, however, Corbin repeats the gossip to KC and Sincere. Hearing that Aniya was kissing Carl every morning completely changes KC’s perspective.

“I just picked a decision that wasn’t you,” KC said in his confessional, concluding that he and Aniya simply played the exact same game.

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Love Island

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 823 — Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The arrival of a text temporarily interrupts the heavy tension.

“Islanders, it’s time to turn up the heat and shake your cakes in tonight’s boys vs. girls Villa challenge.”

To the absolute shock of the villa, global superstar and fan-favorite Megan Thee Stallion hosts the challenge, making her iconic second appearance in the Love Island universe!

Round 1: Musical Cakes

The day kicked off with a high-energy game of musical chairs. At the sound of Megan banging kitchen pans together, the islanders have to twerk and dance. The moment the clanging stops, they must rush to sit on a giant cake.

The girls take the stage first, with Tierra securing the final cake. For the boys, KC takes the win—though the girls loudly groan that it should have been Zach. Megan awards the first official point to the girls.

Round 2: Sweet Revenge

The temperature rises drastically for the next segment. A protective cake covering shields the girls while the boys take turns grabbing large cream cakes to smash into the face of any girl who has gotten on their nerves.

Boy Target Reason Given Gal Melanie Claims it is revenge for Melanie taking his best friend (Corey) away during Casa. Zach Trinity Claims she has been shouting at him too much and is secretly jealous of his connection with Bryce. Caleb Parmida (Misses) Claims she threw herself at him initially and lied, completely ignoring him the second Corbin arrived. (Parmida shrugs it off in her confessional as him being “butt-hurt”). Dylan Aniya States he misses his Casa boy Carl immensely, and while he respects Aniya following her heart, he wanted Carl in the villa. (Megan comments: “You might deserve that, Aniya.”) Bryce Kayda (Misses) Claims he hasn’t forgotten her past antics at Paradise Cove. Sincere Jen Calls her a “fly on the wall” who always comments on drama that has nothing to do with her. (Jen calls him dramatic). KC Trinity (Misses) Claims she simply cannot keep her mouth shut.

When Megan asks Trinity how she feels about KC’s target practice, Trinity fires right back: “So obviously, I’m gonna defend my girl because I feel like you’ve had multiple opportunities to explore… You still missed, but still you rise, I guess.” (A direct jab at KC’s back tattoo, which reads ‘Still I Rise’).

The legendary Hot Girl Coach immediately stops the game to hold KC accountable.

“KC, do you feel like the way you went about it… Do you feel like the things you said and did were respectful towards Aniya?” Megan said. “’Cause you could’ve pursued Titi without being disrespectful to Aniya.”

“How was I being disrespectful?” KC deflected.

“You don’t remember anything that happened in Casa?” Megan pressed

Aniya chimes in from the lineup, noting that KC hasn’t checked on her or spoken a single respectful word since entering the villa.

“KC sit down… Rise down, genuinely,” Aniya delivers in her confessional.

Corbin goes last, smashing a cake directly into Kenzie’s face as retaliation for the girls grilling him at the fire pit, but taking accountability and apologizing for his actions. Kenzie immediately hurls the remaining cake back at his face. Corbin offers a quick apology for embarrassing her, but Kenzie reminds him he never had to put her name in his mouth to explore a new option.

Megan Thee Stallion wraps up the segment with a golden piece of advice for the entire villa:

“I think it’s very possible to explore and still be respectful,” Megan said. “I do feel like some of y’all put them down to lift other girls up.”

Round 3: The Frosting Blast

The tables turn drastically as the girls take control of giant icing tubes to blast the boys with heavy frosting.

Jaiden blasts Gal in the face, warning him to step up his game and treat Jen right.

Kayda aggressively frosts KC’s face: “This one is for my girl Aniya. KC, you did her dirty. You wrote her off completely. Didn’t even give her a conversation.” KC loudly protests that it’s only been one day, but Kayda screams, “I don’t give a f—!” before unleashing the tube.

Jen targets Corbin for disrespecting Kenzie, but misses completely. “This boy was disrespectful to my best friend in here, so it’s gonna go to him.”

Parmida blasts Corbin directly, sending a clear boundary warning: “I’m creaming this boy because I want him to know I don’t f—ing play. It’s just a little lesson… just don’t do it again. Especially, don’t do it to me.”

Trinity creams Bryce right in the face, cheekily noting: “This boy always gets something every challenge. And I think that it would be so fun if I could do the honors. Because, I can lick it off.”

Kenzie blasts Corbin square in the face: “I’m creaming this boy because he’s a liar. He lied to me out in the dock. Not even 24 hours later, switched up real fast. And the way he chose to apologize was by throwing a cake in my face.”

Tierra blasts Sincere, calling him out for being two-faced and toxic to Melanie. Sincere rationalizes the allegation to the cameras: “I tell the truth, but I don’t tell the whole truth. So I think that’s where the two-faced allegations are coming from.”

Melanie steps up to blast Corbin, but deliberately swings the icing nozzle around to splash KC in the face. She jokes in her confessional: “I was going for Corbin but something happened. I started shaking a bit… Something was in there. I was tryna move it around and somehow I was getting close to KC. A little malfunction.” She later confirms it was a highly intentional 50/50 split between Corbin and KC out of protection for her girls.

Aniya delivers the final blow, blasting KC dead in the face: “I am choosing to cream this guy because I have never felt so disrespected, put to the side, not checked up on in my entire f—ing life. And I feel like he’s going to see how that feels today.”

Megan Thee Stallion awards the second official point to the girls, sealing their flawless 2-0 victory.

Revenge is Sweet: The Ultimate Return

For the final portion of the afternoon, Megan announces a face-first, hands-free cake-eating contest to locate a hidden token. She selects Kenzie and Zach to go head-to-head.

Zach demolishes his cake first, pulling out a plastic heart that reads: ‘Revenge is sweet.’

As the villa stands around in absolute confusion, Megan Thee Stallion drops the ultimate bombshell. She reveals that following the devastating recoupling, a new twist gave America the exclusive power to vote back in one dumped boy and one dumped girl from Casa Amor to receive a second genuine shot at love.

Right on cue, the two massive decorative cakes behind Megan burst open. Amora (who was exploring in Casa with Sincere) and Carl (who Aniya was exploring).

We get a preview of next episode of some long overdue chats with Amora and Sincere and Carl and Aniya.

The drama is reaching a boiling point! Love Island USA airs Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.