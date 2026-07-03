Lin Manuel Miranda’s Broadway-Bound ‘Warriors’ Finds Home at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Lin Manuel Miranda is returning to the stage 12 years after “Hamilton” made its smashing debut. “Warriors,” his collaboration with Eisa Davis, will make its Broadway debut next spring. Together, Miranda and Davis will write the book, music and lyrics.

Previews will begin March 2027 at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with an official opening in April. The production will be directed by Jenny Koons and co-directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler.

Casting for the Broadway production is forthcoming.

The musical is based on the Paramount Pictures 1979 cult classic film “The Warriors” and the book “The Warriors” by Sol Yurick.

From Concept Album to Broadway Stage

Before “Warriors” was a Broadway musical, it started out as a 26-track concept album.

Released October 18, 2024, the album reimagines the film with a gender-flipped perspective. Blending the hip-hop and musical theater genres, “Warriors” follows a New York city-based female gang navigating a dangerous journey from Coney Island to the Bronx after they are framed for murder of a respected gang leader.

The album features a stellar ensemble, which includes “Hamilton” alums Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sasha Hutchings, and recent Tony winner Joshua Henry. Latin artists Marc Anthony and Luis Figueroa are also a part of the production, along with rappers Busta Rhymes, Nas, Cam’ron, Chris Rivers, and Ghostface Killah.

The concept album was executive produced by Nas and produced by Mike Elizondo.

The Inspiration for “Warriors”

Miranda watched “The Warriors” for the first time at age four. Since then, the story has stuck with him. Not long after “In the Heights” opened on Broadway, Miranda’s friend Phil Westgren suggested he adapt the story. It wasn’t until the success of “Hamilton” that he truly considered it. In 2022, he approached Davis with the idea.

The initial focus for the adaptation was a concept album, rather than a Broadway musical, as a producer and director were not attached at the time of the album’s 2024 release. The commercial love and success for the concept album drove Miranda and Davis to begin discussions for a stage production. Now, the story will finally be making it’s way to Broadway.

“With ‘Warriors,’ we take a fateful journey through New York City full of heart and grit as our characters fight to survive,” Miranda and Davis said in a statement to Deadline. “Musicalizing such a vibrant world for the concept album has been a thrill, and now we’re coming out to play on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne. We can’t wait.”