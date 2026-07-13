‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals He Was Offered an Iconic Role in ‘Spider-Man’

Right now, Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is also a huge Marvel fan and can’t wait to see the film with his family.

However, he almost had a part in the MCU too.

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old admitted he received an offer to play a villain in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” but ultimately turned it down. See what he had to say and why fans believe it was the right move.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Was Offered Michael Keaton’s Role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

When Lin-Manuel Miranda was finishing up his role as Alexander Hamilton in 2016, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was in production. Kevin Feige reached out and offered him a role, which he politely declined. In a new interview, the songwriter opens up about the missed opportunity.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals the SPIDER-MAN villain role he turned down!” Joshua Horowitz captioned a new Instagram video featuring the Broadway star.

“It was Vulture,” Miranda admitted in the interview. He explained that Kevin Feige told him the entire film plot over the phone. While Miranda was very engaged with the story and couldn’t wait to see it onscreen, he just ultimately knew it wouldn’t be a good fit.

“I said, ‘When does it shoot?’ And he said, ‘Basically, the moment you step off stage in ‘Hamilton.’ And I went, ‘Well I would really like to stay married, so I cannot do this. And I mean God, that would have been terrible,” Miranda continued, noting that he absolutely loved the “Spider-Man” films.

Joshua Horowitz noted the film would still have been great, but many tense scenes would have had very different vibes with Lin-Manuel Miranda as Vulture.

“Michael Keaton was perfect. Like, they found exactly who they needed,” he added. “I have no regrets. I needed a vacation so badly. And I think I would have been deeply miscast.”

Fans Agree the Broadway Star Made the Right Decision

While Lin-Manuel Miranda’s fans would love to see him in more roles, they agreed he made the right call. He deserved rest after leaving “Hamilton,” and the “Spider-Man” film would have had a much different tone with Miranda in Michael Keaton’s role.

“👏 Actors prioritising their mental/physical health and delivery of quality production by turning down miscast roles🙌” one fan praised the “Hamilton” creator in the comments.

“I don’t think it would’ve been bad but Michael Keaton was perfect,” another viewer voiced their opinion. “I think the car scene wouldn’t be as intense if it was Lin cause I seriously can’t take him seriously no matter who he plays as 😭”

“Okay, we’d love to see Lin in a lot of things but in this case, I think he’s right. Simply cause he would’ve been way too young for the role, 🤭” a listener chimed in.

“Ohh I love that he learned from ‘Hamilton’ and took a break,” another fan quipped, referencing an iconic scene from the musical.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premieres on July 31, 2026.