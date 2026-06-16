Original ‘Hamilton’ Star Announces Return to Broadway Hit

One of the of Broadway’s “Hamilton” has announced a return to the legendary musical for a limited four-month run.

Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington, will step back into the infamous role from September 2026 through January 2027. The limited engagement will give audiences another chance to see Jackson portray the beloved Founding Father, the role he originated when the musical debuted on Broadway in 2015.

Christopher Jackson Returns to ‘Hamilton’

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In an interview with TODAY, Christopher Jackson revealed that he was returning to “Hamilton” for a limited-run beginning in September 2026.

The Tony-nominee revealed, “September 8, I am going back in to do the show. Through January.”

“Last year, being the tenth anniversary, I started to get the itch. There are few opportunities that you get that give you the chance.”

“It’s the same old building. My favorite building in New York,” the actor continued. “I’m really excited about it.”

He concluded that the appeal of “Hamilton” is multifaceted. “Some people love it for the music, and some love it for the characters.”

“Some also look at it for a new look at history and seeing themselves on the stage,” he added. “As long as they’re still coming to it and it still resonates it’s all good.”

When Did Christopher Jackson Leave ‘Hamilton?’

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Christopher Jackson originated the role of George Washington in both the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of “Hamilton. He earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and won a Grammy Award as a principal soloist for the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Jackson’s last performance was in late 2016.

In a statement released to Playbill, Jackson said, “Returning to Hamilton as George Washington is a deeply meaningful homecoming. This show changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story. To step back into this room, with this company and this audience, is something I will never take for granted.”

“Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote George Washington with Chris’ gorgeous voice and musicality in his head,” said “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller. “How lucky are we that we get to experience his George Washington one last time?”

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Fans shared their excitement in the comments section of an Instagram post which made the announcement on June 16, 2026.

“Here comes the general,” wrote one follower. A second added, “George Washington’s coming home.”

A third fan posted, “I wanna be in the room where this happens.” A fourth follower noted, “One day you will write the words ‘Lin-Manuel Miranda returns,’ and on that day my bank will receive an application for a loan that will never be repaid.”

Christopher Jackson last performed songs from “Hamilton” in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary performance at the 2025 Tony Awards. He joined Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, and Sasha Hutchings on stage to perform a medley of the musical’s greatest hits.