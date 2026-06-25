Frankie Grande Credits Broadway Hit ‘Mamma Mia!’ With Helping Him Come Out

Frankie Grande might not be as well-known as his younger sister, Ariana Grande. However, he’s quickly becoming a rising star in the pop culture realm.

Today, the 43-year-old is a proud, vibrant member of the LGBTQ+ community. But Frankie Grande wasn’t always the queer icon he is today. In a new interview, he reflects on his journey to self-acceptance and how the cast of “Mamma Mia!” on Broadway played a role.

Frankie Grande Feels at Home on the Broadway Stage

Right now, Frankie Grande is proudly starring as Victor Garber in “Titanique” on Broadway. Today, the stage is his home, and he adores connecting with other like-minded performers. But growing up, he often felt very confused and lost.

“I was not a ‘Born This Way’ baby, as much as I would have loved to be,” Grande writes in his memoir, “Supergay!” “It took me 20 years to figure that out, and others in my life were just as completely clueless, or at least as far as I knew they were. Nobody ever questioned it, even though in hindsight it was as clear as Wonder Woman hurtling through space in a seated position.”

When Frankie Grande attended college, he joined a fraternity. Though the singer described it as “the straightest fraternity house on campus,” he met a frat brother who was openly gay. His new friend encouraged him to find his own identity. Shortly after, Grande was cast in the ensemble of “Mamma Mia!” on Broadway. After that, it all made sense.

“I literally went from knowing four homosexuals to being in a dressing room with 10 or 11 gay men, and it was like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy,’” the 43-year-old told PEOPLE. “The whole time, I had no idea. Through them being expressive and through them being so confident in their sexuality, I just started to embrace my own.”

The Performer Crafted His Own Unique Brand, Inspired By Other Icons

It took some time for Frankie Grande to develop his own unique sense of self. Ultimately, he credits some of his favorite pop icons, like Madonna and Cher, with helping him create his style. He also embraces more androgynous creators like David Bowie and George Michael.

“It’s so interesting to see how much their influence on my life is reflected in my art,” Grande told the outlet “That’s why I do it. I really looked up to these women growing up, and the men that I looked up to were pretty feminine. Those people were just — that’s who influenced me. So it’s no coincidence I’m such a femboy now.”

After all these years, Frankie Grande feels tremendously proud of his own unique brand. He isn’t at all interested in normalcy or conformity.

“Even though the trend in the gay community is to exalt trad masc-presenting male pop figures these days, even the gay ones, I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not the road I’m gonna take,’” the singer added. “It’s not what inspires me. It just isn’t. I think it’s boring.”

“Right now, I love that I’m unique,” the performer proudly told PEOPLE. “I love that no one else in the world was like me.”