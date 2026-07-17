Celebrate 10 Years of ‘Hamilton’ with New Deluxe Box Set

Rise up “Hamilton” fans! The smash hit Broadway musical by Lin Manuel Miranda is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new album box set. Entitled “Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology,” the collection is available for pre-order now and arrives September 25.

The seven-LP and five-CD collection includes the original Broadcast cast recording of “Hamilton,” “The Hamilton Mixtape” and “Hamildrops: The Complete Collection.” This is the first time the “Hamildrops” will be released in a physical format.

Here’s What the Deluxe Box Set Includes

Two-time Grammy-winning artist Masaki Koike designed the packaging for “Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology.”

Alongside the LPs and CDs, the collection includes an 80-page book featuring unseen photos and new essays from orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton: The Revolution” co-author Jeremy McCarter, news anchor Chris Hayes and music executive Riggs Morales.

The book compiles reflections and insights from the original Broadway cast and the cast recordings’ producers Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Bill Sherman. “Mixtape” and “Hamildrop” artists Sia, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Regina Spektor also share notes.

The box set also includes a note from Miranda, the libretto, a poster and a replica ticket from the musical’s Off-Broadway opening night at The Public Theater.

The numbered LP version features records pressed on a “Copper Black Ice” vinyl. The version also includes a collectible black seven inch vinyl single, featuring the unreleased “HamilTEN Megamix” and “My Shot (Demo),” plus a custom slipmat and seven-inch wooden adapter.

Miranda left a comment on an Instagram post announcing the box set, saying, “It took us so long to assemble this that we missed the 10th anniversary, but I hope you will find it worth your while, and I’m grateful for you.”

Inside ‘Hamilton: The Anthology’ Track Listing

Outside of the cast recording, the “Hamilton” musical has generated several other projects. Each offers a unique take on Miranda’s Tony award-winning score.

“The Hamilton Mixtape” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts when it released in December 2016. The 23-track recording features an all-star lineup, who each reinterpret their favorite songs from the musical. Names on the project include Usher, Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and more.

As an extension to “The Hamilton Mixtape,” the “Hamildrops” offered fresh perspectives on the musical’s score. Each of the tracks included in the “Hamildrops” were released as singles and eventually complied into an album for streaming.

The “Hamildrops” features Yankovic’s “The Hamilton Polka,” a mash-up of “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Story of Tonight” from “Hamilton” recorded by Ben Platt and Miranda and the first draft of “Burn” recorded by an ensemble of actors who have portrayed Eliza on Broadway or in touring productions, among other recordings.

The “Hamildrops” concluded in 2018 with “One Last Time (44 Remix),” featuring Christopher Jackson (the musical’s original George Washington), gospel singer BeBe Winans and the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama.

The box set release also includes the “The HamilTEN Megamix.” The original Broadway cast recorded the single live during the 2025 Tony Awards. It is available digitally today and as a seven-inch vinyl or CD single in the box set.