Fans Can Look Forward to Holiday Favorites & an All-New Premiere Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 18

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, July 18. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Shoe Addict’s Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As Christmas approaches, Noelle (Bure) is at a crossroads in her life when it seems that love, a connection with her father, and her dream career are out of reach. When she stays late at her job in a department store on a snowy Christmas Eve, she accidentally gets locked in after closing. She isn’t too concerned about the prospect of spending the night in the store… until a quirky woman appears out of nowhere in the shoe department and tells Noelle that she’s her guardian angel. Soon, Noelle finds herself revisiting Christmases past, present, and future as she must work with her new neighbor, a handsome, Christmas-loving firefighter, to plan the annual Christmas Charity Gala. Will visiting the holidays of yesterday and tomorrow help Noelle take new chances and discover the true spirit of Christmas? And in realizing that the only thing standing in her way of leading a fulfilling life is herself, will the love she has longed for all her life be the best surprise gift of all?

Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane and Jean Smart.

“A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” premiered on November 25, 2018.

‘A Season for Miracles’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): With a little help from an angel, Christmas miracles happen for a homeless family.

Stars Patty Duke, Laura Dern, Carla Gugino, Lynn Redgrave, and Kathy Baker. From the Hallmark Hall of Fame Collection.

“A Season for Miracles” premiered on December 12, 1999.

‘The Christmas Note’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Having just moved back to her hometown with her young son but without her serviceman husband, Gretchen Daniels (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) finds her life in disarray as Christmas approaches. She discovers new purpose when she helps to deliver a message to her neighbor, Melissa (Leah Gibson), which makes her an ally in a quest to find the neighbor’s sibling she never knew she had. The women become bonded not only by the search, but by the understanding that being there for each other means they’re no longer alone. This friendship becomes the greatest Christmas gift of their lives.

“The Christmas Note” premiered on November 29, 2015.

‘Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Based on a novel by Debbie Macomber, this yuletide movie tells the story of Ashley Harrison (Meghan Ory) and Dash Sutherland (Andrew Walker). She is a crafter based in San Francisco who is desperate to spend the holidays with her family in Seattle and Dash is also in a rush to get there. When Ashley inexplicably encounters a problem with her reservation at the airport ticket counter, she turns to Plan B and attempts to rent a car. But there’s just one vehicle left and Dash beats her to it. Reluctantly, Ashley takes him up on his offer to join him on the road trip. As the pair heads north, their adventures include car trouble, adopting a puppy and being secretly tailed by federal agents, who believe Ashley is up to no good. With a hint of romance gradually filling the air will these two fall in love or will their journey bring about an unexpected road bump to romance?

“Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow” premiered on December 13, 2015.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.

Stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” premiered on July 9, 2022.

‘Tidings for the Season’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Adam Kade (Britt) is the serious face on the local news. His life takes an unexpected turn in early December when he meets Robbie (Lewis), a 10-year-old who is Adam’s biggest fan. Robbie has an important request: He wants his favorite newscaster to talk about more than just what’s going wrong in the world. How about reporting on the good stories too? Adam is ambitious and wants to move up in the world, but he takes this question to heart as the holidays approach. He discovers Robbie’s mom, Lucy (Mowry-Housley), is a single parent working hard to take care of her son. The last thing she needs is anything complicating a very busy schedule, including Adam. As new friendships form and Adam gains a healthy perspective, his reporting changes. He starts covering feel-good stories about hometown heroes during the holidays. A romance develops between Adam and Lucy, and Lucy lets go of always being so self-reliant as she and Adam draw close. But when Adam’s reporting leads to bigger opportunities, he must decide what matters most this holiday season – the bigger job he has been longing for or his newfound community, including the love of a boy who thinks of Adam as his hero.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, B.J. Britt and Elijah-Justus Lewis.

“Tidings for the Season” premiered on November 16, 2025.

‘We Met in December’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): On an unexpected layover in mid-December, Annie Lane and Dave Weeks meet as strangers in a beautiful hotel all decorated for the holidays. It’s love at first sight, and they end up having a magical night of sharing hopes, dreams…and a perfect kiss. But when they fail to exchange numbers and miss each other the next morning, Annie and Dave fly back to Chicago with no easy way to track the other one down. The only clues they have are those shared about plans for the upcoming holiday season, and the two embark on separate quests to find one another. Along the way, insightful wisdom shared during their time together leads Annie and Dave to make important changes in their lives, leading them both to find ways of making this Christmas special for themselves, their families, and their loved ones.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter.

“We Met in December” premiered on November 27, 2025.

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” premiered on July 18, 2026.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing.

“Christmas Under Construction” premiered on July 4, 2026.