Is Andie MacDowell Time Traveling Again In Hallmark’s ‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas?’

Season 4 of Hallmark’s time travel series “The Way Home” ended in June 2026, starring Andie MacDowell in a matriarch role. Now, fans are thrilled to learn that the Hollywood actress will be starring in a new movie as part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” 2026 movie event.

This comes as fans spotted Andie in a preview for “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” which was recently shared on Instagram. As fans know, MacDowell has plenty of experience when it comes to time travel, and it looks like she might be doing it again.

Since the hit time travel drama “The Way Home” ended its four-season run on Hallmark, fans have been wondering when they would see the actress back on their screens. Now, while her appearance in the new movie preview is fleeting, Andie could be starring in her next time travel role.

Andie MacDowell & The Hallmark Movie ‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas’

As Hallmark releases its hugely popular “Countdown to Christmas” movie event, they have been sharing previews of new, upcoming movies. The latest is a preview of “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” which comes as a sequel to the 2023 time travel movie, “A Biltmore Christmas” which reveals Andie, along with Niall Matter and Holland Roden.

“A love story more than 100 years in the making,” the caption reads with a first look at “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” on Hallmark’s Instagram page. “Don’t miss Holland Roden and Niall Matter in #AGrandBiltmoreChristmas, premiering this Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel. Stream it next day on @hallmarkplus.”

Admittedly, it is unknown how much of a role MacDowell enjoys in the movie, but even though her cameo lasts only a short time, this was enough to make fans excited to watch Andie in a Hallmark holiday movie.

“This is my niece, Elizabeth. This is Mr. Atwell,” Andie’s character says in the movie’s preview. Meanwhile, the movie’s love story is “100 years in the making,” which is tantalizing indeed. Readers can watch the preview here:

Fans Share Excitement On MacDowell’s New Role

From the many comments on Instagram, it is clear that fans are thrilled about the new Hallmark Christmas movie. “Can’t wait! So happy for this countdown to christmas on July once again,” one fan wrote.

“Time travel, Christmas, and Andie McDowell? Yes please!” another fan penned in the comments. “Andie McDowell time traveling again! Beautiful actress,” another wrote. “Watching for Andie!” another agreed.

A fan of the original movie commented, “I can watch the last one over and over again! This looks promising too!”

What is Hallmark’s ‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas’ About?

Getty Andie MacDowell will star in ‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas’ on Hallmark (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for L’Oreal Paris)

As can be seen on Hallmark’s website, the sequel movie tells the story of a teenage girl. She forms a connection with a boy her own age who was trespassing at Biltmore House in 1895.

When the couple meets again 20 years later, an hourglass in the Biltmore library magically transports them to the 21st century. As the pair experiences life in 2026, they must decide whether to return to their former lives in the past, or build a new life together in the present.

While so far, Andie MacDowell’s actual role in the movie is unknown, she is listed on the IMDb home page for the movie. An all-star cast includes Jonathan Frakes, Holland Roden, Rachel Boston, Wes Brown, Jim Meskimen, Niall Matter, Georgina Reilly, David O’Donnell, James Trevena, Holly A. Morris, Grayson Powell, Callie Reynolds and Chris Girotto.