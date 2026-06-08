‘The Way Home’ Star Andie MacDowell Has Plenty of Projects Ahead After the Hallmark Series Ends

Hallmark fans may be preparing to say goodbye to Del Landry, but it seems like Andie MacDowell has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

With “The Way Home” officially ending after Season 4, many viewers have been wondering what’s next for the beloved actress. The good news? Quite a lot, actually. MacDowell already has an impressive lineup of projects in various stages of development. Yep, she’s got a Netflix romantic comedy as well as multiple films and a new television series.

And honestly, it’s hard to imagine not seeing Port Haven on our screens anymore. But looks like MacDowell will be keeping plenty busy once this Hallmark chapter comes to a close.

A Netflix Rom-Com is Up Next

According to MacDowell’s IMDb page, one of her next major projects is the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy “Guarding Stars,” which is currently in post-production. It stars MacDowell alongside Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester. It is expected to arrive later this year (2026).

The film follows a bodyguard assigned to protect a reclusive movie star from a stalker. To keep the threat hidden, she poses as his girlfriend while staying on his family ranch, creating the kind of setup that seems destined for plenty of romance and complications.

That project alone is likely enough to get both Hallmark and “Supernatural” fans excited, but it’s far from the only thing on MacDowell’s schedule.

IMDb also lists “Beach Read” as currently filming. The movie is based on Emily Henry’s bestselling novel and is slated for release in 2027. MacDowell joins a cast that includes Kevin Bacon, Phoebe Dynevor, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tig Notaro, and Kristin Davis.

The romantic comedy follows a romance novelist who reconnects with her longtime college rival while preparing her late father’s beach house for sale. Facing writer’s block, the two authors challenge themselves by swapping genres for the summer.

For fans who enjoy seeing MacDowell in heartfelt, relationship-driven stories, “Beach Read” honestly sounds like another promising addition to her résumé.

Several More Projects Are Waiting in the Wings

If those two productions weren’t enough, MacDowell also has several additional projects either in pre-production or moving through development. According to IMDb, she is attached to the television comedy series “The Right Side,” where she stars alongside Peter Gallagher, Max Talisman, and Dyllon Burnside. The series is currently in pre-production.

Her growing list of upcoming films includes “Wildfire,” “The Token Groomsman,” “The Temptation of Gracie,” “Melpomene,” and Hallmark’s “A Grand Biltmore Christmas.” IMDb currently lists each of those projects in the pre-production stage.

“The Token Groomsman” may be especially interesting to romance fans, as it features a cast that includes Sarah Hyland, Taylor Lautner, Brenton Thwaites, and Kane Brown.

Of course, project timelines can always change during development. But it’s clear that MacDowell remains in high demand across both television and film.

‘The Way Home’ is Nearly at the Finish Line

Hallmark Andie MacDowell in Hallmark’s “The Way Home” Season 4, Episode 7: “Working My Way Back to You”

Let’s be real: as exciting as MacDowell’s future projects are, many Hallmark viewers are still focused on the final episodes of “The Way Home.”

The network previously announced that Season 4 would be the show’s last, bringing the Landry family’s story to a close after four successful seasons. MacDowell has been a central part of the series since the beginning, helping make Del one of Hallmark’s most memorable recent characters.

Fans who need to catch up before the finale can stream previous episodes on Hallmark+.

The final stretch of the series arrives this month with Episode 9, “Auld Lang Syne,” airing on June 14, followed by the series finale, Episode 10, “Ahead by a Century,” on June 21.

So while the end of “The Way Home” may feel bittersweet, there’s at least one silver lining. It seems like fans won’t have to wait very long before seeing Andie MacDowell pop up on their screens again.