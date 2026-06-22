Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Is Launching a Surprising New Career

For 15 years, Chad Duell was a familiar face to “General Hospital” viewers as Michael Corinthos. Since departing the long-running ABC soap in 2025, however, the actor has been focused on a new chapter away from Port Charles.

Now, Chad Duell is taking on an unexpected venture that has many fans doing a double-take. Read on to learn more about his latest career move, how fans are reacting, and what he’s been up to since leaving “General Hospital.”

Chad Duell Announces the Release of His New Single

As longtime “General Hospital” fans will remember, Chad Duell was a staple on the soap throughout the 2010s. Prior to Rory Gibson taking over the role, Duell portrayed Michael Corinthos on “GH” for 15 years from 2010 to 2025.

Since leaving Port Charles over a year ago, the 38-year-old has embarked on a surprising new career choice, pivoting into music. Duell’s new single, “If You Need Me,” drops Friday, June 26, 2026.

‘General Hospital’ Fans React to Chad Duell’s New Musical Journey

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Duell’s former co-stars, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, helped spread the word about the upcoming release by sharing the news on the Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account. The announcement quickly caught the attention of “General Hospital” fans, who flooded the comment section with messages of support and excitement.

Many viewers were surprised to learn that Duell was pursuing a music career. One fan wrote, “Oh wow! Had no clue he could sing too!!” Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Didn’t know he sang! Can’t wait to hear it :).”

Others congratulated the former soap star on his latest venture. “Wow, congratulations!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Congratulations on your new endeavor. Wishing you all the success you deserve!!!”

Of course, some fans couldn’t help but use the announcement as an opportunity to share how much they miss seeing Duell in Port Charles. One commenter asked, “Can he come back to GH?”

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “There is only one Michael. I miss him on GH. Like Rory, ok, but Chad, I love, would so welcome him back.”

Chad Duell Has Been Embracing a New Chapter Since Leaving ‘General Hospital’

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Since departing “General Hospital” in 2025, Duell has been embracing several exciting new chapters in his personal and professional life. While fans may know him best for his 15-year run as Michael Corinthos, the actor has recently been exploring new creative opportunities, including his budding music career.

Away from the spotlight, Duell is also a devoted father. He and his girlfriend, Luana Lucci, welcomed their son, Dawson, on August 30, 2023. Since becoming a dad, Duell has frequently shared glimpses of family life with his followers on social media.

From beach outings and family adventures to milestone moments with his son, Duell’s Instagram offers fans a look at the joy he has found in fatherhood. As Dawson approaches his third birthday, it’s clear that family remains a major focus for the former soap star.

Now, with the release of his debut single, “If You Need Me,” Duell is adding yet another milestone to an already eventful new chapter, giving fans the chance to see a different side of the actor beyond his years in Port Charles.

While some “General Hospital” viewers continue to hope for Duell’s return to Port Charles, others are excited to support him in his latest venture. With “If You Need Me” set to debut on June 26, fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear the former soap star’s new musical release.