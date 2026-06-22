‘Days of Our Lives’ Stars Celebrate ‘Queen’ Deidre Hall on 50th Anniversary

Beloved soap legend Deidre Hall has been playing Dr. Marlena Evans on “Days of Our Lives” for 50 years. The soap marked Hall’s major milestone with a supersized episode filled with flashbacks and an on-set party worthy of the queen that is Hall. “Days of Our Lives” cast members are honoring Hall on this very special day with some sweet words and kind messages.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast Celebrates Deidre Hall

The official Instagram account for “Days of Our Lives” posted a fun video of the cast gushing over Hall on her milestone anniversary. Greg Rikaart (Leo) kicked things off by reminding Hall who he is while joking that they used to be friends before Ryan Gosling came along. The actor also called Hall “absolutely incredible.”

Stephen Nichols (Steve) was up next. “Deidre Hall, I am sending you lots of love today, your 50th anniversary. You have been a shining example for all of us. You have proven it can be done. You can stick with a job all these years, decade after decade, dedicating yourself to the work, to the fans, and to our family at Days of Our Lives. I love you, and here’s to many more.”

Eric Martsolf (Brady) gushed over his TV mom and recalled that it seemed like just yesterday he started on the soap. “It has been a blessing and an honor and a privilege. You are the protector. You are the queen of this place. And I’m just thankful to share the stage with you when I can. You’re the best.”

Hall’s very good friend, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), called her a “goddess” and “beloved”. She also remarked on Hall’s amazing journey. Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) was in shock that it had been five decades of Hall playing Marlena and revealed how lucky they are to be part of the daytime drama.

“What a long, long journey, huh? Aren’t we lucky? We are so lucky that we have these beautiful jobs and our beautiful families and friendship. And I so appreciate you as a friend, and happy, happy 50th. Lucky you. Let’s get this thing going. Another 10, huh? That’d be cool, wouldn’t it? All right, girlfriend, love you,” Evans expressed.

James Reynolds (Abe) thanked Hall for being so welcoming when he started, for her professionalism, and for her kindness. “I’m just so happy that you’ve been here and have represented the show so well,” he shared.

Josh Taylor (Roman) reintroduced himself to Hall as a joke, since they have known each other for so long. He congratulated Hall on the milestone anniversary and expressed gratitude for her friendship.

More ‘Days of Our Lives’ Stars Congratulate Deidre Hall on 50 Years as Marlena

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) admitted he doesn’t get to work with Hall as much as he would like, but called it an “honor” when he does. The actor congratulated the “icon” on 50 years on “Days of Our Lives”.

Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) called Hall “our beautiful queen,” issuing her congratulations on five decades as Marlena. Jackée Harry (Paulina) referred to Hall as “all that and a bag of chips.”

Hall’s good friend Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) said, “Congratulations to my dear friend that I’m honored to call my friend, the living legend Deidre Hall. 50 years. It’s unbelievable. The queen of daytime, the matriarch of soap opera, in my opinion, and someone I’m very proud to say has had my back, and I will always have yours.”

Emily O’Brien (Gwen), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Lamon Archey (Eli), and Conner Floyd (Chad) all popped up in the footage to gush over Hall on her 50th anniversary. They all expressed their admiration and love for the soap legend.

“Congratulations, Deidre. What an incredible achievement. And I just want to say thank you for being such an amazing ambassador for the show and also for helping Xander finally confront his rage,” declared Paul Telfer (Xander), ending the video message.

There was no shortage of love for Hall on her very special day.